Pea Protein Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2025
The global Pea Protein market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Pea Protein market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Pea Protein market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Pea Protein market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Pea Protein market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Segments Covered
By Type
- Isolates
- Concentrates
- Textured
- Dry
- Wet
By Application
- Bakery & Snacks
- Dietary Supplementation
- Beverages
- Meat Analogs/Substitutes
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa
- Japan
Key Companies
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing
- Nutri Pea Limited
- Sotexpro
- Roquette Freres
- Glanbia Plc
- Fenchem Biotek Ltd
- Prinova Group LLC
- Yantai Shuangta Food Co
- Burcon Nutrascience
- AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc.
- World Food Processing LLC
- Yantai T Full Biotech Co
- Yantai Shuangta Food Co
- Suzhou Wanshen Flour Products Co
- Shandong Jindu Talin Foods Co
- Shandong Huatai Food
- Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co
- Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co
- Axiom Foods Inc.
- A critical study of the Pea Protein market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Pea Protein market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Pea Protein landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
- Which players hold the significant Pea Protein market share and why?
- What strategies are the Pea Protein market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Pea Protein market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Pea Protein market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Pea Protein market by the end of 2029?
Each market player encompassed in the Pea Protein market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Pea Protein market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Pea Protein market report?
The Pea Protein market report answers the following queries:
