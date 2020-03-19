The ‘Paper Straws Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report on paper straws, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total paper straws market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to paper straws market segments. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the paper straws marketplace.

Paper Straws Market – Company Profiles

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global paper straws market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global paper straws market include Huhtamäki Oyj., Hoffmaster Group Inc. (Aardvark), Biopac UK Ltd., Vegware Ltd., U.S. Paper Straw, The Paper Straw Co, Austraw Pty Ltd T/as Bygreen, Footprint LLC, Okstraw, Transcend Packaging Ltd., PT. Strawland, TIPI Straws, MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd, Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd., Aleco Straws Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Co., Ltd., YIWU JinDong Paper Co., Ltd., Sharp Serviettes, GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd, and The Blue Straw among others.

Geographical Segmentation of the Paper Straws Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France UK. Spain Benelux Nordic Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India ASEAN Countries Australia & New Zealand Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Northern Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



