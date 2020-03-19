Packaging Contract Manufacturing Market Global Trends Survey 2020 to 2025 and Industry Growth Report
The ‘Global Packaging Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Packaging Contract Manufacturing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Packaging Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
A contract packaging is a company that manufactures and packages foods or similar products for their clients.
Significant growth in food and pharmaceutical industry and increased automation which reduces the need for manpower are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global packaging contract manufacturing market. Moreover, increasing sustainable packaging in the market owing to increasing use of corrugated boxes is also significantly contributing in the market. Furthermore, advancement in machinery and automation industry is key factors adopted by the market players for boosting the growth of the packaging contract manufacturing market across the globe.
In 2018, the global Packaging Contract Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Deufol
Stamar Packaging
Unicep Packaging
Summit Packaging Solutions
Aaron Thomas
CCL Industries
Co-Pak Packaging
GPA Global
Jones Packaging
Multi-Pack Solutions
Pharma Tech
Reed-Lane
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Blister packaging
Club storage packaging
Contract packaging
Food packaging
Secondary packaging
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and beverage
Consumer goods
Personal care
Pharmaceutical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Packaging Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Packaging Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
