Outdoor advertising is a form of advertising that focuses on consumers in public places, in transit, or commercial locations. It is a mass-market medium used to broadcast messages for branding and to support campaigns. Outdoor advertising expenses are split between traditional modes of physical and digital. Traditional physical outdoor media include billboards, street furniture, transit displays, and commercial displays. Digital outdoor media include media that are connected to the network such as smart billboards. Outdoor advertising formats are classified into four categories: billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and alternative media.

The global Outdoor Advertising market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Billboards

Street Furniture

Transit Displays

Others

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising Company

Outfront Media Inc.

Str er

Adam Outdoor Advertising

Bell media

Captive Network

CBS Outdoor

CEMUSA

EPAMEDIA

Fairway Outdoor Advertising

Focus Media holding limited

Affichage Holding

News outdoor

Air Media

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Outdoor Advertising Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Outdoor Advertising

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Outdoor Advertising

Table Global Outdoor Advertising Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Billboards

Table Billboards Overview

1.2.1.2 Street Furniture

Table Street Furniture Overview

1.2.1.3 Transit Displays

Table Transit Displays Overview

1.2.1.4 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Outdoor Advertising

Table Global Outdoor Advertising Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Food & Beverage Industry

Table Food & Beverage Industry Overview

1.2.2.2 Vehicles Industry

Table Vehicles Industry Overview

1.2.2.3 Health and Medical Industry

Table Health and Medical Industry Overview

1.2.2.4 Commercial and Personal Services

Table Commercial and Personal Services Overview

1.2.2.5 Consumer Goods

Table Consumer Goods Overview

1.2.2.6 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Outdoor Advertising Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Continued….

