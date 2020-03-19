Outdoor Advertising Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025
Outdoor advertising is a form of advertising that focuses on consumers in public places, in transit, or commercial locations. It is a mass-market medium used to broadcast messages for branding and to support campaigns. Outdoor advertising expenses are split between traditional modes of physical and digital. Traditional physical outdoor media include billboards, street furniture, transit displays, and commercial displays. Digital outdoor media include media that are connected to the network such as smart billboards. Outdoor advertising formats are classified into four categories: billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and alternative media.
The global Outdoor Advertising market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Billboards
Street Furniture
Transit Displays
Others
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
JCDecaux
Lamar Advertising Company
Outfront Media Inc.
Str er
Adam Outdoor Advertising
Bell media
Captive Network
CBS Outdoor
CEMUSA
EPAMEDIA
Fairway Outdoor Advertising
Focus Media holding limited
Affichage Holding
News outdoor
Air Media
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Food & Beverage Industry
Vehicles Industry
Health and Medical Industry
Commercial and Personal Services
Consumer Goods
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Outdoor Advertising Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Outdoor Advertising
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Outdoor Advertising
Table Global Outdoor Advertising Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Billboards
Table Billboards Overview
1.2.1.2 Street Furniture
Table Street Furniture Overview
1.2.1.3 Transit Displays
Table Transit Displays Overview
1.2.1.4 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Outdoor Advertising
Table Global Outdoor Advertising Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Food & Beverage Industry
Table Food & Beverage Industry Overview
1.2.2.2 Vehicles Industry
Table Vehicles Industry Overview
1.2.2.3 Health and Medical Industry
Table Health and Medical Industry Overview
1.2.2.4 Commercial and Personal Services
Table Commercial and Personal Services Overview
1.2.2.5 Consumer Goods
Table Consumer Goods Overview
1.2.2.6 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Outdoor Advertising Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Continued….
