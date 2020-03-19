“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Oil & Gas SCADA Application market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Oil & Gas SCADA Application market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Oil & Gas SCADA Application market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Oil & Gas SCADA Application market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Oil & Gas SCADA Application market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Oil & Gas SCADA Application market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Oil & Gas SCADA Application Market Leading Players

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Rockwell Automation (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), CygNet Software (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Quorum Business Solutions (US), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), ZTE Corporation (China), PSI AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Orbcomm Inc. (US), Iconics (US), Detechtion Technologies (US), eLynx Technologies, LLC (US), Globalogix (US), TRC Advanced Technologies Inc. (US), Inductive Automation (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), TechnipFMC plc (UK), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Bentek Systems (Canada), PetroCloud, LLC (US)

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Oil & Gas SCADA Application market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Oil & Gas SCADA Application Segmentation by Product

TheHardware, Software, Service

Oil & Gas SCADA Application Segmentation by Application

Onshore Oil & Gas, Offshore Oil & Gas

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Oil & Gas SCADA Application market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Oil & Gas SCADA Application market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Oil & Gas SCADA Application market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Oil & Gas SCADA Application market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Oil & Gas SCADA Application market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Oil & Gas SCADA Application market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Oil & Gas SCADA

1.1 Oil & Gas SCADA Market Overview

1.1.1 Oil & Gas SCADA Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Oil & Gas SCADA Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software

2.6 Service 3 Oil & Gas SCADA Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Onshore Oil & Gas

3.5 Offshore Oil & Gas 4 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oil & Gas SCADA as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oil & Gas SCADA Market

4.4 Global Top Players Oil & Gas SCADA Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Oil & Gas SCADA Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Oil & Gas SCADA Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

5.1.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Profile

5.1.2 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Recent Developments

5.2 Schneider Electric SE (France)

5.2.1 Schneider Electric SE (France) Profile

5.2.2 Schneider Electric SE (France) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Schneider Electric SE (France) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Schneider Electric SE (France) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Schneider Electric SE (France) Recent Developments

5.3 Rockwell Automation (US)

5.5.1 Rockwell Automation (US) Profile

5.3.2 Rockwell Automation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Rockwell Automation (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Rockwell Automation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

5.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

5.4.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Profile

5.4.2 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

5.5 General Electric Company (US)

5.5.1 General Electric Company (US) Profile

5.5.2 General Electric Company (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 General Electric Company (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 General Electric Company (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 General Electric Company (US) Recent Developments

5.6 Honeywell International Inc. (US)

5.6.1 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Profile

5.6.2 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Recent Developments

5.7 CygNet Software (US)

5.7.1 CygNet Software (US) Profile

5.7.2 CygNet Software (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 CygNet Software (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 CygNet Software (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 CygNet Software (US) Recent Developments

5.8 Siemens AG (Germany)

5.8.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Profile

5.8.2 Siemens AG (Germany) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Recent Developments

5.9 Quorum Business Solutions (US)

5.9.1 Quorum Business Solutions (US) Profile

5.9.2 Quorum Business Solutions (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Quorum Business Solutions (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Quorum Business Solutions (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Quorum Business Solutions (US) Recent Developments

5.10 Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

5.10.1 Larsen & Toubro Limited (India) Profile

5.10.2 Larsen & Toubro Limited (India) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Larsen & Toubro Limited (India) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Larsen & Toubro Limited (India) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Larsen & Toubro Limited (India) Recent Developments

5.11 ZTE Corporation (China)

5.11.1 ZTE Corporation (China) Profile

5.11.2 ZTE Corporation (China) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 ZTE Corporation (China) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ZTE Corporation (China) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 ZTE Corporation (China) Recent Developments

5.12 PSI AG (Germany)

5.12.1 PSI AG (Germany) Profile

5.12.2 PSI AG (Germany) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 PSI AG (Germany) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 PSI AG (Germany) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 PSI AG (Germany) Recent Developments

5.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

5.13.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) Profile

5.13.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

5.14 Orbcomm Inc. (US)

5.14.1 Orbcomm Inc. (US) Profile

5.14.2 Orbcomm Inc. (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Orbcomm Inc. (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Orbcomm Inc. (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Orbcomm Inc. (US) Recent Developments

5.15 Iconics (US)

5.15.1 Iconics (US) Profile

5.15.2 Iconics (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Iconics (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Iconics (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Iconics (US) Recent Developments

5.16 Detechtion Technologies (US)

5.16.1 Detechtion Technologies (US) Profile

5.16.2 Detechtion Technologies (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Detechtion Technologies (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Detechtion Technologies (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Detechtion Technologies (US) Recent Developments

5.17 eLynx Technologies, LLC (US)

5.17.1 eLynx Technologies, LLC (US) Profile

5.17.2 eLynx Technologies, LLC (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 eLynx Technologies, LLC (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 eLynx Technologies, LLC (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 eLynx Technologies, LLC (US) Recent Developments

5.18 Globalogix (US)

5.18.1 Globalogix (US) Profile

5.18.2 Globalogix (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Globalogix (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Globalogix (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Globalogix (US) Recent Developments

5.19 TRC Advanced Technologies Inc. (US)

5.19.1 TRC Advanced Technologies Inc. (US) Profile

5.19.2 TRC Advanced Technologies Inc. (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 TRC Advanced Technologies Inc. (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 TRC Advanced Technologies Inc. (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 TRC Advanced Technologies Inc. (US) Recent Developments

5.20 Inductive Automation (US)

5.20.1 Inductive Automation (US) Profile

5.20.2 Inductive Automation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Inductive Automation (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Inductive Automation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Inductive Automation (US) Recent Developments

5.21 International Business Machines Corporation (US)

5.21.1 International Business Machines Corporation (US) Profile

5.21.2 International Business Machines Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 International Business Machines Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 International Business Machines Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 International Business Machines Corporation (US) Recent Developments

5.22 TechnipFMC plc (UK)

5.22.1 TechnipFMC plc (UK) Profile

5.22.2 TechnipFMC plc (UK) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.22.3 TechnipFMC plc (UK) Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 TechnipFMC plc (UK) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.22.5 TechnipFMC plc (UK) Recent Developments

5.23 Emerson Electric Co. (US)

5.23.1 Emerson Electric Co. (US) Profile

5.23.2 Emerson Electric Co. (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.23.3 Emerson Electric Co. (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Emerson Electric Co. (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Emerson Electric Co. (US) Recent Developments

5.24 Bentek Systems (Canada)

5.24.1 Bentek Systems (Canada) Profile

5.24.2 Bentek Systems (Canada) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.24.3 Bentek Systems (Canada) Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Bentek Systems (Canada) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Bentek Systems (Canada) Recent Developments

5.25 PetroCloud, LLC (US)

5.25.1 PetroCloud, LLC (US) Profile

5.25.2 PetroCloud, LLC (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.25.3 PetroCloud, LLC (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 PetroCloud, LLC (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.25.5 PetroCloud, LLC (US) Recent Developments 6 North America Oil & Gas SCADA by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Oil & Gas SCADA by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Oil & Gas SCADA by Players and by Application

8.1 China Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Oil & Gas SCADA by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Oil & Gas SCADA by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas SCADA by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas SCADA Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Oil & Gas SCADA Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List*

