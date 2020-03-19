Nicotine Gum Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report
Nicotine gum is a smoking cessation product that helps smokers to slowly overcome nicotine addiction. Nicotine is released by chewing the gum and is absorbed into the blood stream through the lining of the mouth, which helps smokers to slowly reduce their craving for nicotine. It is one of nicotine replacement therapies (NRT’s) and it is an over-the-counter medication.
The global Nicotine Gum market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
2 mg nicotine gum
4 mg nicotine gum
6 mg nicotine gum
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Novartis
Perrigo Company
Pharmacia
Fertin Pharma
Revolymer
Johnson & Johnson
Alchem International
Cambrex Corporation
GlaxoSmithKline
Reynolds American
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Withdrawal Clinics
Medical Practice
Individual Smokers
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
