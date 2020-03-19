Assessment of the Global Casting and Splinting (Supplies and Equipment) Market

Competitive Assessment

Regional Assessment

End-use Industry

segmented as follows:

Global Casting and Splinting (Supplies and Equipment) Market, by Product Type

Casting Supplies and Equipment Plaster Casts Casting Tapes Cast Cutters Casting Tools and Accessories (Covers, Padding, Scissors, etc.)

Splinting Supplies and Equipment Fiberglass Splints Plaster Splints Other Splints (Polyester, Neoprene, Plastic, Metal, etc.) Splinting Tools and Accessories (Covers, Padding, Fasteners, etc.)



Global Casting and Splinting (Supplies and Equipment) Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW) Latin America Middle East and Africa



