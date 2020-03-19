Music streaming has witnessed an upsurge in the past three years with increasing digitalization and increasing adoption of digital music. As a result of increasing adoption of music streaming, a decline in the market share of downloaded music, in the global digital music market, is witnessed, in terms of value.

The services offer streaming of full-length content via the Internet as a part of their service, without the listener necessarily purchasing a file for download.This type of service is comparable to internet radio. Many of these sites have advertising and offer non-free options in the style of an online music store. For a list of online music stores that provide a means of purchasing and downloading music as files of some sort, see: Comparison of online music stores. Many of both types of sites offer services similar to an online music database.

The key players covered in this study, Apple, Deezer, Google, iHeartMedia, Pandora Media, Spotify, Guvera, Microsoft, Slacker, Saavn.

There is an increasing preference among users to link music apps to their social media apps to share trending music with their friends. This will induce consumers around the globe to subscribe to music streaming services. The vendors in the market are aiming to attract free users to premium or paid services, which will give them access to unlimited and uninterrupted content.

This report focuses on the global Music Streaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Music Streaming development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Paid music streaming

Free music steaming

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial users

Individual users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Music Streaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Music Streaming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Music Streaming are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025