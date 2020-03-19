Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size, Share, Distribution Channel, Operating System, Cost Structure and Forecast to 2020-2025
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mobile Anti-Malware Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global mobile anti malware market size reached a strong growth in 2019. Mobile malware is a malicious program that attacks the security of a smartphone to access personal information available on the device. Currently, there is a rise in the demand for mobile anti-malware across the globe as it aids in detecting and protecting against malware attacks. Mobile anti-malware scans and prevents unwanted applications, messages, viruses and Trojans, thus keeping the system protected. It is either pre-installed in the device, or it can be purchased through a cloud service.
Some of the key players being F-Secure Oyj HEL: (FSC1V), Microsoft Corporation NASDAQ: (MSFT), Ahn Labs, Avast Software(AVST.L), AVG Technologies, Avira, BitDefender, Doctor Web, Emsisoft, Kaspersky, Lookout Inc., Malwarebytes, McAfee, Microsoft Corporation, Sophos, Symantec, etc.
Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones in the daily lives around the world are some of the key factors driving the mobile anti-malware market growth. Moreover, the rising trends of bring your own device (BYOD), cloud storage and internet of things (IoT) are further catalyzing the demand for mobile anti-malware worldwide. Other factors, such as rising working population, the growing consumer expenditure capacities, and continual launch of more secured and advanced variants of mobile anti-malware solutions by key industry players, are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of around 15% during 2020-2025.
Market Breakup by Malware Type:
- Trojans
- Worms
- Backdoors
- Ransomware
- Others
Market Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- Public/Government
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Media and Entertainment
- Utilities
- Telecom and IT
- Others
Market By Operating System:
- Android OS
- Apple OS
- BlackBerry OS
- Window OS
- Others
Market Breakup by User Type:
- Small and Medium Organizations
- Large Organizations
- Individuals
