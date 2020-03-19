According to this study, over the next five years the Metrology Software market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1000 million by 2024, from US$ 640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Metrology Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

The Metrology Software market is dominated by several big players, like Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, Quality Vision International, FARO Technologies and 3D Systems. The big players are from EU, US and Japan.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2757695

APAC is the largest consumption countries of Metrology Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 37.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 32%, and North America is followed with the share about 25.8%.

Sweden, Germany, Japan and USA are now the key developers of Metrology Software. There are some small native players in China, such as Xi’an High-Tech AEH, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 6% to 15%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Metrology Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Metrology Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

Web Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Power & Energy

Automotive

Electronics & Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Medical and Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hexagon

Carl Zeiss

Nikon

Quality Vision International

FARO Technologies

3D Systems

Metrologic Group

InnovMetric

GOM Gmbh

Renishaw

Solex Metrology

Perceptron

Micro-Vu Corporation

Verisurf Software

Creaform (AMETEK)

Aberlink

Xi’an High-Tech AEH

Tech Soft 3D

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Metrology Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Metrology Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metrology Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metrology Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Metrology Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-metrology-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Metrology Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Metrology Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Metrology Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud Based

2.2.2 Web Based

2.3 Metrology Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Metrology Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Metrology Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Power & Energy

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Electronics & Manufacturing

2.4.4 Aerospace & Defense

2.4.5 Medical and Others

2.5 Metrology Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Metrology Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Metrology Software by Players

3.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Metrology Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Metrology Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Metrology Software by Regions

4.1 Metrology Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Metrology Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Metrology Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Metrology Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Metrology Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Metrology Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Metrology Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Metrology Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Metrology Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Metrology Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Metrology Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Metrology Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Metrology Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Metrology Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Metrology Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Metrology Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Metrology Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Metrology Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Metrology Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Metrology Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Metrology Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Metrology Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Hexagon

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Hexagon Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Hexagon News

11.2 Carl Zeiss

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Carl Zeiss Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Carl Zeiss News

11.3 Nikon

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Nikon Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Nikon News

11.4 Quality Vision International

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Quality Vision International Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Quality Vision International News

11.5 FARO Technologies

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.5.3 FARO Technologies Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 FARO Technologies News

11.6 3D Systems

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.6.3 3D Systems Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 3D Systems News

11.7 Metrologic Group

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Metrologic Group Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Metrologic Group News

11.8 InnovMetric

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.8.3 InnovMetric Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 InnovMetric News

11.9 GOM Gmbh

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.9.3 GOM Gmbh Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 GOM Gmbh News

11.10 Renishaw

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Renishaw Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Renishaw News

11.11 Solex Metrology

11.12 Perceptron

11.13 Micro-Vu Corporation

11.14 Verisurf Software

11.15 Creaform (AMETEK)

11.16 Aberlink

11.17 Xi’an High-Tech AEH

11.18 Tech Soft 3D

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2757695

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155