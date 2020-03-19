Metrology Software Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Metrology Software market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1000 million by 2024, from US$ 640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Metrology Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
The Metrology Software market is dominated by several big players, like Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, Quality Vision International, FARO Technologies and 3D Systems. The big players are from EU, US and Japan.
APAC is the largest consumption countries of Metrology Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 37.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 32%, and North America is followed with the share about 25.8%.
Sweden, Germany, Japan and USA are now the key developers of Metrology Software. There are some small native players in China, such as Xi’an High-Tech AEH, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.
Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 6% to 15%.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Metrology Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Metrology Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
Web Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Power & Energy
Automotive
Electronics & Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense
Medical and Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Hexagon
Carl Zeiss
Nikon
Quality Vision International
FARO Technologies
3D Systems
Metrologic Group
InnovMetric
GOM Gmbh
Renishaw
Solex Metrology
Perceptron
Micro-Vu Corporation
Verisurf Software
Creaform (AMETEK)
Aberlink
Xi’an High-Tech AEH
Tech Soft 3D
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Metrology Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Metrology Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Metrology Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Metrology Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Metrology Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Metrology Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Metrology Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Metrology Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.2.2 Web Based
2.3 Metrology Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Metrology Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Metrology Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Power & Energy
2.4.2 Automotive
2.4.3 Electronics & Manufacturing
2.4.4 Aerospace & Defense
2.4.5 Medical and Others
2.5 Metrology Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Metrology Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Metrology Software by Players
3.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Metrology Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Metrology Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Metrology Software by Regions
4.1 Metrology Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Metrology Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Metrology Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Metrology Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Metrology Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Metrology Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Metrology Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Metrology Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Metrology Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Metrology Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Metrology Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Metrology Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Metrology Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Metrology Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Metrology Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Metrology Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Metrology Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Metrology Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Metrology Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Metrology Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Metrology Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Metrology Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Metrology Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Hexagon
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Metrology Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Hexagon Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Hexagon News
11.2 Carl Zeiss
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Metrology Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Carl Zeiss Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Carl Zeiss News
11.3 Nikon
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Metrology Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Nikon Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Nikon News
11.4 Quality Vision International
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Metrology Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Quality Vision International Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Quality Vision International News
11.5 FARO Technologies
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Metrology Software Product Offered
11.5.3 FARO Technologies Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 FARO Technologies News
11.6 3D Systems
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Metrology Software Product Offered
11.6.3 3D Systems Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 3D Systems News
11.7 Metrologic Group
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Metrology Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Metrologic Group Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Metrologic Group News
11.8 InnovMetric
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Metrology Software Product Offered
11.8.3 InnovMetric Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 InnovMetric News
11.9 GOM Gmbh
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Metrology Software Product Offered
11.9.3 GOM Gmbh Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 GOM Gmbh News
11.10 Renishaw
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Metrology Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Renishaw Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Renishaw News
11.11 Solex Metrology
11.12 Perceptron
11.13 Micro-Vu Corporation
11.14 Verisurf Software
11.15 Creaform (AMETEK)
11.16 Aberlink
11.17 Xi’an High-Tech AEH
11.18 Tech Soft 3D
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
