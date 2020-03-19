In 2018, the market size of Meat Substitutes Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Meat Substitutes .

This report studies the global market size of Meat Substitutes , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Meat Substitutes Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Meat Substitutes history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Meat Substitutes market, the following companies are covered:

Key market players are focusing on entering new markets by means of collaborations and partnerships with a view to reinforce their product lines. Few of the key players profiled in this research study include Beyond Meat, Amys Kitchen Inc.,Cauldron Foods,Meatless B.V., Garden Protein International, Inc.,and Quorn Foods.

Textured Vegetable Proteins to Witness High Demand in the Coming Years

Textured vegetable proteins (TVP) gained popularity since past years owing to the nutritious value they provide. They are a rich protein source with less fat content, which in turn has triggered their consumption in many low fat vegetarian dishes. Demand for TVP is expected to grow at a noteworthy pace in the upcoming years. Its demand is also influenced by a large percentage of population that prefers low carbohydrate meal in their daily diet. Awareness regarding healthy food consumption is expected to support demand for textured vegetable proteins across regions. In terms of revenues, the textured vegetable proteins segment is expected to lead the global market for meat substitutes during the analysis period. Tofu is another preferred substitute for meat, especially in the Asian countries.

Frozen Meat Substitutes Gaining High Steam

The concept of frozen food is growing healthily, with awareness regarding various advantages of frozen food triggering their consumption on a large scale. In addition, nutritional value provided by frozen food is relatively higher than fresh food, as freezing of food items prevents the loss of essential proteins and vitamins during their transport or storage. Frozen meat substitutes, a popular category of frozen food, are cost effective and convenient. Frozen meat substitutes are expected to witness a sale of over US$ 3 Bn by the end of the period of assessment with a high demand in the coming years.

Sale of Meat Substitutes to Increase with Increasing Food Chain Services and Online Stores

Manufacturers of meat substitutes are continuously striving to enhance their presence across the globe. Food chain services have a proven record of higher sales of meat substitutes across various countries and are a highly lucrative distribution channel. Manufacturers can consider food chain services as their best bet with a view to increase sales of their products and also enhance their distribution network. In addition, with the emergence of E-commerce, online stores are gaining high traction with respect to any food produce. Online store is another potential selling platform for meat substitutes and is projected to gain high steam in the years to follow.

Soy Proteins to be the Most Preferred Meat Substitute Source

Meat substitutes are high in proteins, typically soy proteins. Products such as tofu, textured vegetable proteins and tempeh are rich in soya content. Soy proteins is a highly preferred protein source owing to advantages such as fat loss, carb regulation and healthy diet. The soy segment is poised to generate sales of over US$ 4 Bn by 2026 end owing to increased consumption by athletes. Also, the global market for meat substitutes is also influenced by the increasing demand for mycoproteins are they are fee of cholesterol and help in maintaining normal cholesterol levels. They are a rich lean protein source and highly preferred among the younger generation.

Higher Sale of Meat Substitutes to be Observed in European Countries in the Coming Period

Europe has been a benchmark of protein consuming population as compared to other regions in the globe. Majority of the population in Europe has been consuming high protein diet since past several years. The meat substitute consumption in this region is increasing and is expected to touch a higher sales figure of around US$ 2800 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

