According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mass Notification System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global mass notification system market reached a strong growth in 2019. A mass notification system (MNS) is a solution for delivering information to users during an emergency. It has a database that comprises names, phone numbers, email addresses and delivery methods. It plays a vital role in formulating plans, preparing for emergency response, providing alerts and real-time instruction, and improving the safety as well as security of an organization. Nowadays, it is widely used in the commercial and industrial sectors across the globe.

Some of the key players being Eaton Corporation PLC NYSE: (ETN), Everbridge Inc NASDAQ: (EVBG), Honeywell International Inc. NYSE: (HON), Alertus, Airbus DS Communications, Blackboard, Desktop Alert, IBM Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Omnilert LLC, OnSolve LLC, Rave Mobile Safety, Siemens, Singlewire Software, xMatters, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mass-notification-systems-market/requestsample

Mass notification systems are used to send notifications about bomb threats, Shelter in Place (SIP) directions, alternate building evacuation routes, and offer announcements related to earthquakes, lightning occurrences and weather changes. Owing to these benefits, there is a rise in the demand for these systems, particularly at remote locations. Apart from this, the increasing penetration of the internet, along with the boosting sales of smartphones around the world, is further driving the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of cloud-based services is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 13 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Solution:

In-Building Solutions

Wide-Area Solutions

Distributed Recipient Solutions

Market Breakup by Application:

Integrated Public Alert & Warning

Emergency Communication

Disaster Recovery

Others

Market Breakup by Vertical:

Commercial and Industrial

Energy and Utilities

Education

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Military

Government

Others

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mass-notification-systems-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800