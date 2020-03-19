Kefir Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2025
The global Kefir market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Kefir market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Kefir are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Kefir market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Babushka Kefir
Best of Farms
Bio-tiful Dairy
Danone
DuPont
Hain Celestial
Libert
Lifeway Foods
Nourish Kefir
OSM Krasnystaw
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Greek-style Kefir
Low-fat Kefir
Frozen Kefir
Organic Kefir
Others
Segment by Application
Dairy Products
Cosmetics
Sauces
Dips & Dressings
Dietary Supplements
Medicines
Drinks & Smoothies
Others
- In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Kefir market.
- Critical breakdown of the Kefir market as per product type, and end use industry.
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Kefir market players.
- Precise year-on-year growth of the global Kefir market in terms of value and volume.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
