IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software is the software to implement the IT asset management activities. IT asset management (ITAM) is the set of business practices that join financial, contractual and inventory functions to support life cycle management and strategic decision making for the IT environment.

The global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Hardware Asset Management

Software Asset Management

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

IBM

HP

Oracle

Dell KACE

BMC Software Inc.

Cherwell Software

Aspera Technologies

LANDESK Software

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Government

Pharm & Medical

Bank & Finance

Transportation

Energy

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software

Table Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Hardware Asset Management

Table Hardware Asset Management Overview

1.2.1.2 Software Asset Management

Table Software Asset Management Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software

Table Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Government

Table Government Overview

1.2.2.2 Pharm & Medical

Table Pharm & Medical Overview

1.2.2.3 Bank & Finance

Table Bank & Finance Overview

1.2.2.4 Transportation

Table Transportation Overview

1.2.2.5 Energy

Table Energy Overview

1.2.2.6 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software

2.2 Upstream

Continued….

