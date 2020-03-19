Assessment of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market

The recent study on the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report includeCisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC., NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, and PTC Inc.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented as below:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Safety and Security

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware

RFID Tags

Beacon

Screen/Display

Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size

Small-Mid-sized Organizations

Large sized Organizations

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Application

Fleet

Warehouse

Freight

Yard/ Dock

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market establish their foothold in the current Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market solidify their position in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market?

