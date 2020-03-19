In-depth analysis of Industrial Fasteners Market 2020

A recent research report titled ‘Industrial Fasteners Market Report Forecast 2026’ has been published by Reports and Data, which offers detailed insights into the market scenario by providing a wide-ranging database of information relating to the different aspects of the market. It gives an extensive evaluation of the global Industrial Fasteners market, including segments and sub-segments of the industry categorized on the basis of type, application, end-user industry, key players, size, and leading geographies. Market research has become indispensable for any organization in any business because it helps a company make well-informed decisions.

Market Size – USD 90.5 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for energy efficient solutions

Competitive Landscape

The Industrial Fasteners market report includes the following emerging players:

The key players in the Industrial Fasteners market are Arconic Inc., Precision Castparts Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), Acument Global Technologies, ATF Inc., Dokka Fasteners Inc., LISI Group – Link Solutions for Industry, Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. and Penn Engineering.

The report examines each vendor by looking at the following data:

Company profiles

SWOT analysis

Key market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing, and gross margin

Regional Assessment –

Major regions covered in the Industrial Fasteners market report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The Industrial Fasteners market report also gives information relating to the major countries in the leading regional markets.

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Externally threaded fasteners

Aerospace grade fasteners

Other standard fasteners

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive OEM

Machinery OEM

Others OEM

MRO

Construction

Bolt and Screw Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Anchor Bolts

Carriage Bolts

Flange Bolts

Hex Head Bolts

Hex Tap Bolts

Lag Bolts

Machine Bolts

Deck Screws

Hex Lag Screws

Self-Drilling Screws

Sheet Metal Screws

Wood Screws

Others

Bolt Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Less than 1/4″

1/4″- 3/4″

3/4″-1”

More than 1”

Finishes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Zinc

Zinc Dichromate

Cadmium Dichromate

Cadmium

Phosphate, Black Phosphate

Chrome

Nickel

Carbon & Stainless Steel

Others

Global Industrial Fasteners Market Segmentation

Based on the market position, the report assesses the primary applications of Industrial Fasteners in different end-user industries. The report categorizes the global market into the leading regions for Industrial Fasteners into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further highlights the major product types, applications, end-use industries, leading regions, and the leading players in the global Industrial Fasteners sector.

What are the valuable insights included in the Industrial Fasteners market report that will benefit the readers?

Industrial Fasteners market segmentation based on product type, end-use, region, and leading companies.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstock, downstream buyers, and the current market scenario.

Collaborations, investment in R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches by leading market players in the Industrial Fasteners industry.

Study of increasing stringency of regulations imposed by governmental authorities on the consumption of Industrial Fasteners.

Impact of modern technologies, for instance, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Industrial Fasteners market.

Questions answered in the Industrial Fasteners market report include:

How has the market for Industrial Fasteners grown over the past years from 2016 to 2018 ?

? What is the current and future market outlook of the global Industrial Fasteners industry on the basis of regions?

What are the challenges and opportunities existing in the Industrial Fasteners market?

Which region has recorded the highest demand for Industrial Fasteners?

Which emerging segments are expected to deliver a significant growth rate in the forecast duration?

Further details have been provided in the complete Industrial Fasteners market report.

