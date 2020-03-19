The ‘Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Research Report 2020’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) development in United States, Europe and China.

An independent software vendor (ISV) is an individual or business that builds, develops and sells consumer or enterprise software. Although ISV-provided software is consumed by end users, it remains the property of the vendor.

An ISV is also known as a software publisher.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Cisco

IBM

Hewlett-Packard

Novell

Google

Oracle

Apple

SAP

Salesforce

Nutanix

ServiceNow

Yahoo!

Double-Take Software

RSA

Mocana

Odyssey Software

Compuware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

E-Commerce

Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Financial

Educational

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

