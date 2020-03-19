Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Global Opportunity, Trend and Forecast to 225
The ‘Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Research Report 2020’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) development in United States, Europe and China.
An independent software vendor (ISV) is an individual or business that builds, develops and sells consumer or enterprise software. Although ISV-provided software is consumed by end users, it remains the property of the vendor.
An ISV is also known as a software publisher.
In 2018, the global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Cisco
IBM
Hewlett-Packard
Novell
Google
Oracle
Apple
SAP
Salesforce
Nutanix
ServiceNow
Yahoo!
Double-Take Software
RSA
Mocana
Odyssey Software
Compuware
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
E-Commerce
Logistics
Retail
Healthcare
Financial
Educational
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
