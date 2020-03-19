According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Implantable Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market value is projected to reach US$ 151.5 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during 2020-2025. Implantable medical devices are introduced surgically or medically into the human body. They remain inside the body either temporarily or permanently, for monitoring, diagnostic, or therapeutic purposes. Implantable medical devices are made of different materials such as plastics, tissues, metals, ceramics, bones and skin. They help in replacing or supporting damaged body organs by treating defects and improving the overall functioning of the human body.

Market Trends

As consumers are nowadays becoming more inclined toward physical appearance and body aesthetics, cosmetic surgeries, like pectoral, deltoid, dental, cochlear, thigh augmentation and breast implants, are gaining immense traction across the globe. Besides this, with the increasing number of age-related diseases and a rise in the average lifespan, the demand for various life-prolonging medical aids, such as implants and prostheses, has increased. Moreover, the development in medical science and engineering over the past few years has led to the advancements in implantable medical devices and systems, which will have a positive impact on the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product

Orthopedic Implants Dental Implants Facial Implants Breast Implants Cardiovascular Implants Others

Market Breakup by Material

Polymers Metals Ceramics Biologics

Market Breakup by End-User

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Clinics

Market Breakup by Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD), Globus Medical, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Nuvasive, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Institut Straumann AG., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

