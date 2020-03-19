Implantable Medical Devices Market 2020-2025: Industry Report, Growth, Trends and Forecast
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Implantable Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market value is projected to reach US$ 151.5 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during 2020-2025. Implantable medical devices are introduced surgically or medically into the human body. They remain inside the body either temporarily or permanently, for monitoring, diagnostic, or therapeutic purposes. Implantable medical devices are made of different materials such as plastics, tissues, metals, ceramics, bones and skin. They help in replacing or supporting damaged body organs by treating defects and improving the overall functioning of the human body.
Market Trends
As consumers are nowadays becoming more inclined toward physical appearance and body aesthetics, cosmetic surgeries, like pectoral, deltoid, dental, cochlear, thigh augmentation and breast implants, are gaining immense traction across the globe. Besides this, with the increasing number of age-related diseases and a rise in the average lifespan, the demand for various life-prolonging medical aids, such as implants and prostheses, has increased. Moreover, the development in medical science and engineering over the past few years has led to the advancements in implantable medical devices and systems, which will have a positive impact on the industry in the coming years.
View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/implantable-medical-devices-market
Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Product
- Orthopedic Implants
- Dental Implants
- Facial Implants
- Breast Implants
- Cardiovascular Implants
- Others
Market Breakup by Material
- Polymers
- Metals
- Ceramics
- Biologics
Market Breakup by End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
- Clinics
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD), Globus Medical, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Nuvasive, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Institut Straumann AG., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/implantable-medical-devices-market/requestsample
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Latest posts by elena (see all)
- North America Adult Diaper Market Report, Application, Type, Distribution Channel and Forecast to 2020-25 - March 19, 2020
- Mosquito Repellent Market Report, Application, Ingredients, Distribution Channel and Forecast to 2020-25 - March 19, 2020
- Modular Instruments Market Report, Application, Platform Type, Distribution Channel and Forecast to 2020-25 - March 19, 2020