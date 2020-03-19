Home Decor Market 2020-2025: Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Home Decor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is projected to reach US$ 788.5 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2025. Home décor refers to products that are used for decorating a house or an apartment, including luxury furniture, home textiles, lighting, and flooring. With the expanding real estate industry and improving standards of living, there has been an increased demand for home accessories and furnishings as they provide a more aesthetic and pleasant appeal to the space.
Global Home Decor Market Trends
Over the years, with the inflating income levels and rapid globalization, homeowners have been putting increased focus on the importance and need for decorative items. In addition to this, consumers prefer to purchase home décor products from online retail platforms as these stores offer products from different parts of the world at discounted and affordable prices. Moreover, due to the rising environmental concerns, the leading players in the market are introducing eco-friendly home décor products, which have minimal impact on the environment. They are also collaborating with interior designers to provide consumers with a broad range of customized home décor items.
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Product Type
Home Furniture
Home Textiles
Flooring
Wall Decor
Lighting
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Home Decor Stores
Gift Shops
Direct to Consumer
Online
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
