Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2023
According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Medical Billing
Medical Coding
Other Provider Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Research and Development
Manufacturing
Non-Clinical Services
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Accenture plc
Accretive Health, Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
Genpact Ltd.
Infosys BPO Ltd.
Lonza Group AG
Quintiles, Inc.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Xerox Corp.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Medical Billing
2.2.2 Medical Coding
2.2.3 Medical Transcription
2.2.4 Other Provider Services
2.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Research and Development
2.4.2 Manufacturing
2.4.3 Non-Clinical Services
2.5 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Players
3.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Regions
4.1 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Countries
7.2 Europe Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Accenture plc
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered
11.1.3 Accenture plc Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Accenture plc News
11.2 Accretive Health, Inc.
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered
11.2.3 Accretive Health, Inc. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Accretive Health, Inc. News
11.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered
11.3.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. News
11.4 Genpact Ltd.
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered
11.4.3 Genpact Ltd. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Genpact Ltd. News
11.5 Infosys BPO Ltd.
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered
11.5.3 Infosys BPO Ltd. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Infosys BPO Ltd. News
11.6 Lonza Group AG
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered
11.6.3 Lonza Group AG Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Lonza Group AG News
11.7 Quintiles, Inc.
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered
11.7.3 Quintiles, Inc. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Quintiles, Inc. News
11.8 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered
11.8.3 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. News
11.9 Xerox Corp.
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered
11.9.3 Xerox Corp. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Xerox Corp. News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
