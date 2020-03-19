According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Medical Billing

Medical Coding

Other Provider Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Non-Clinical Services

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accenture plc

Accretive Health, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Genpact Ltd.

Infosys BPO Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Quintiles, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Xerox Corp.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Medical Billing

2.2.2 Medical Coding

2.2.3 Medical Transcription

2.2.4 Other Provider Services

2.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Research and Development

2.4.2 Manufacturing

2.4.3 Non-Clinical Services

2.5 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Players

3.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Regions

4.1 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Countries

7.2 Europe Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Accenture plc

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.1.3 Accenture plc Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Accenture plc News

11.2 Accretive Health, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.2.3 Accretive Health, Inc. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Accretive Health, Inc. News

11.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.3.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. News

11.4 Genpact Ltd.

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.4.3 Genpact Ltd. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Genpact Ltd. News

11.5 Infosys BPO Ltd.

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.5.3 Infosys BPO Ltd. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Infosys BPO Ltd. News

11.6 Lonza Group AG

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.6.3 Lonza Group AG Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Lonza Group AG News

11.7 Quintiles, Inc.

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.7.3 Quintiles, Inc. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Quintiles, Inc. News

11.8 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.8.3 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. News

11.9 Xerox Corp.

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.9.3 Xerox Corp. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Xerox Corp. News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

