The global Gummed Tapes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Gummed Tapes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Gummed Tapes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Gummed Tapes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Gummed Tapes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Gummed Tapes market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Gummed Tapes market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Gummed Tapes market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Holland
Intertape.
Shurtape
Loytape
Papertec
LPS
Windmill
Neubronner
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
White Gummed Tape
Brown Gummed Tape
Segment by Application
Shipping & Logistics
Building & Construction
Food & Beverages
Electricals & Electronics
Automotive
Healthcare & Hygiene
Others
