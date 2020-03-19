According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Broadband market will register a 18.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1190 million by 2024, from US$ 440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Wireless Broadband business, shared in Chapter 3.

Wireless broadband connects a home or business to the Internet using a radio link between the customer’s location and the service provider’s facility. Wireless broadband can be mobile or fixed.

Wireless technologies using longer-range directional equipment provide broadband service in remote or sparsely populated areas where DSL or cable modem service would be costly to provide. Speeds are generally comparable to DSL and cable modem. An external antenna is usually required.

Wireless broadband Internet access services offered over fixed networks allow consumers to access the Internet from a fixed point while stationary and often require a direct line-of-sight between the wireless transmitter and receiver. These services have been offered using both licensed spectrum and unlicensed devices. For example, thousands of small Wireless Internet Services Providers (WISPs) provide such wireless broadband at speeds of around one Mbps using unlicensed devices, often in rural areas not served by cable or wireline broadband networks.

Wireless Local Area Networks (WLANs) provide wireless broadband access over shorter distances and are often used to extend the reach of a “last-mile” wireline or fixed wireless broadband connection within a home, building, or campus environment. Wi-Fi networks use unlicensed devices and can be designed for private access within a home or business, or be used for public Internet access at “hot spots” such as restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, airports, convention centers, and city parks.

Mobile wireless broadband services are also becoming available from mobile telephone service providers and others. These services are generally appropriate for highly-mobile customers and require a special PC card with a built in antenna that plugs into a user’s laptop computer. Generally, they provide lower speeds, in the range of several hundred Kbps.

Fixed wireless access works primarily when two fixed locations are required to be connected directly. Traditionally, enterprises used leased lines or cables to connect two different locations. FWA is cheaper alternative, specifically in densely populated areas. Typically, FWA employs radio links as the communication and connecting medium between both locations. Usually, the fixed wireless broadcasting equipment is hoisted at building roofs on both the locations to ensure an obstruction free data transmission. Each of the FWA devices is configured to be in line of sight or is in a similar direction for better signal reception. Moreover, besides connecting one-to-one locations, FWA can be implemented in point-to-multipoint and multipoint-to-multipoint transmission modes.

Cambium Networks dominated the market, with accounted for 58.88% of the wireless broadband sales market share in 2016. Intracom Telecom, RADWIN are the key players and accounted for 10.93%, 8.25% respectively of the overall Wireless Broadband market share in 2016. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America. It has unshakable status in this field.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Wireless Broadband market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Wireless Broadband value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Fixed Broadband Wireless

Private LTE Networks

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Public Safety

Transportation

Energy

Other Application

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cambium Networks

Intracom Telecom

RADWIN

Redline communications

Proxim Wireless

LigoWave (Deliberant)

Netronics Technologies

SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Broadband market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wireless Broadband market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Broadband players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Broadband with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Wireless Broadband submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Wireless Broadband Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Wireless Broadband Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Wireless Broadband Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fixed Broadband Wireless

2.2.2 Private LTE Networks

2.3 Wireless Broadband Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Wireless Broadband Segment by Application

2.4.1 Public Safety

2.4.2 Transportation

2.4.3 Energy

2.4.4 Other Application

2.5 Wireless Broadband Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Wireless Broadband by Players

3.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Wireless Broadband Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Wireless Broadband by Regions

4.1 Wireless Broadband Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Wireless Broadband Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Wireless Broadband Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Wireless Broadband Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Wireless Broadband Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Wireless Broadband Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Wireless Broadband Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wireless Broadband by Countries

7.2 Europe Wireless Broadband Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Wireless Broadband Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Wireless Broadband by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Wireless Broadband Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Wireless Broadband Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Wireless Broadband Market Forecast

10.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Wireless Broadband Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Wireless Broadband Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Wireless Broadband Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Wireless Broadband Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cambium Networks

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Wireless Broadband Product Offered

11.1.3 Cambium Networks Wireless Broadband Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cambium Networks News

11.2 Intracom Telecom

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Wireless Broadband Product Offered

11.2.3 Intracom Telecom Wireless Broadband Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Intracom Telecom News

11.3 RADWIN

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Wireless Broadband Product Offered

11.3.3 RADWIN Wireless Broadband Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 RADWIN News

11.4 Redline communications

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Wireless Broadband Product Offered

11.4.3 Redline communications Wireless Broadband Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Redline communications News

11.5 Proxim Wireless

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Wireless Broadband Product Offered

11.5.3 Proxim Wireless Wireless Broadband Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Proxim Wireless News

11.6 LigoWave (Deliberant)

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Wireless Broadband Product Offered

11.6.3 LigoWave (Deliberant) Wireless Broadband Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 LigoWave (Deliberant) News

11.7 Netronics Technologies

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Wireless Broadband Product Offered

11.7.3 Netronics Technologies Wireless Broadband Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Netronics Technologies News

11.8 SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies)

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Wireless Broadband Product Offered

11.8.3 SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies) Wireless Broadband Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies) News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

