Vanilla is the fruit of a thick green orchid vine (v. planifolia) that grows wild on the edge of the Mexican tropical forests. The vines, when grown wild, will grow up to the top of tall trees in the jungle. Commercially, the vines are pruned for a few reasons. One is that the vines will not flower until they stop growing. And two, the vines need to be at a height where workers can reach them. Once the vines stop growing they produce clusters of buds that eventually develop into orchids, up to 1000 flowers for one vine. Not all the flowers are hand pollinated though. They are thinned out so as to guarantee good quality beans, albeit fewer in quantity. After hand pollination, the flowers develop into long thin green pods or beans that can grow up to 12 inches (30 cm) long. Average length is about 8 inches long. These tasteless and odorless green pods are hand-picked when they are still not ripe and then the fermentation process begins. The beans are first plunged into hot water and then the ‘drying’ and ‘sweating’ process starts. The beans are dried in the sun during the day and then wrapped in the blankets at night so they can sweat. This process can last anywhere from 2 to 6 months until the beans become a very dark brown color and develop a white crystalline substance (or frost) on the outside of the bean, called vanillin. The vanillin is what gives the beans their wonderful flavor and aroma and these beans are prized. At this point the beans are aged to bring out their full flavor, and this can take up to two years. Once dried and cured the vanilla pods need to be kept airtight to retain their wonderful flavor.

The global Vanilla market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Industrial Food

Retail

Food Service

Cosmetic

Pharma

Others

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Lochhead Manufacturing Co

Spice Jungle

Vanilla Queen

David Michael & Co

Heilala Vanilla

Venui Vanilla

Nielsen-Massey

Blue Cattle Truck

Sonoma Syrup Company

Hawaiian Vanilla Company

Frontier

Singing Dog

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Ice Cream

Beverage

Snack

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

