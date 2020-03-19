The Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a category of “as a service” or “cloud” delivery mechanisms for enterprise communications. Similar to platform as a service (PaaS, where data center capacity is made available to an enterprise on a consumption model from a service provider), with UCaaS, unified communications services can be made available from the cloud to enterprises.

In 2018, the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

8X8

Al-enterprise

Avaya

At&T

Cisco

Dell

Dxc Technologies

Fuze

Genesis

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Microsoft

Mitel

Orange Business

Polycom

Verizon enterprise

Voss Solutions

Westuc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conferencing

Collaboration Platforms and Applications

Voice and Telephony

Messaging

Mobile

Market segment by Application, split into

Bsfi

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare It

Telecom

Information Technology

Logistics and Transportation

Travel and Hospitality

Public Sector and Utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Conferencing

1.4.3 Collaboration Platforms and Applications

1.4.4 Voice and Telephony

1.4.5 Messaging

1.4.6 Mobile

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Bsfi

1.5.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

1.5.4 Healthcare It

1.5.5 Telecom

1.5.6 Information Technology

1.5.7 Logistics and Transportation

1.5.8 Consumer Goods and Retail

1.5.9 Travel and Hospitality

1.5.10 Public Sector and Utilities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size

2.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 8X8

12.1.1 8XChapter Eight: Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

12.1.4 8XChapter Eight: Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 8XChapter Eight: Recent Development

12.2 Al-enterprise

12.2.1 Al-enterprise Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

12.2.4 Al-enterprise Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Al-enterprise Recent Development

12.3 Avaya

12.3.1 Avaya Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

12.3.4 Avaya Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.4 At&T

12.4.1 At&T Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

12.4.4 At&T Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 At&T Recent Development

12.5 Cisco

12.5.1 Cisco Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.6 Dell

12.6.1 Dell Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

12.6.4 Dell Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Dell Recent Development

12.7 Dxc Technologies

12.7.1 Dxc Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

12.7.4 Dxc Technologies Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Dxc Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Fuze

12.8.1 Fuze Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

12.8.4 Fuze Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Fuze Recent Development

12.9 Genesis

12.9.1 Genesis Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

12.9.4 Genesis Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Genesis Recent Development

12.10 Google

12.10.1 Google Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

12.10.4 Google Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Google Recent Development

12.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.12 Huawei

12.13 IBM

12.14 Microsoft

12.15 Mitel

12.16 Orange Business

12.17 Polycom

12.18 Verizon enterprise

12.19 Voss Solutions

12.20 Westuc

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

