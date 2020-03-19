Travel insurance is insurance that is intended to cover medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one’s own country. Travel insurance protects the financial investment in a trip, including lost baggage and trip cancellation. Travelers may be more likely to avoid travel when sick if they know their financial investment in the trip is protected.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4412778

The global Travel Insurance market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Single Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Allianz

Munich RE

Generali

AXA

Hanse Merkur

Groupama

Mapfre Asistencia

AIG

CSA Travel Protection

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

MH Ross

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

Pingan Baoxian

STARR

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4412778

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Senior Citizens (Above age of 60 years)

Education Traveler

Backpackers

Business Traveler

Family Traveler

Fully independent Traveler

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Travel Insurance Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Travel Insurance

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Travel Insurance

Table Global Travel Insurance Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Single Trip Travel Insurance

Table Single Trip Travel Insurance Overview

1.2.1.2 Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Table Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance Overview

1.2.1.3 Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Table Long-Stay Travel Insurance Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Travel Insurance

Table Global Travel Insurance Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Senior Citizens (Above age of 60 years)

Table Senior Citizens (Above age of 60 years) Overview

1.2.2.2 Education Traveler

Table Education Traveler Overview

1.2.2.3 Backpackers

Table Backpackers Overview

1.2.2.4 Business Traveler

Table Business Traveler Overview

1.2.2.5 Family Traveler

Table Family Traveler Overview

1.2.2.6 Fully independent Traveler

Table Fully independent Traveler Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Travel Insurance Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Continued….

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-travel-insurance-market-research-report-2015-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155