Global Travel Insurance Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Players with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025
Travel insurance is insurance that is intended to cover medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one’s own country. Travel insurance protects the financial investment in a trip, including lost baggage and trip cancellation. Travelers may be more likely to avoid travel when sick if they know their financial investment in the trip is protected.
The global Travel Insurance market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Single Trip Travel Insurance
Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance
Long-Stay Travel Insurance
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Allianz
Munich RE
Generali
AXA
Hanse Merkur
Groupama
Mapfre Asistencia
AIG
CSA Travel Protection
USI Affinity
Seven Corners
MH Ross
Tokio Marine
Sompo Japan
Pingan Baoxian
STARR
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Senior Citizens (Above age of 60 years)
Education Traveler
Backpackers
Business Traveler
Family Traveler
Fully independent Traveler
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Travel Insurance Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Travel Insurance
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Travel Insurance
Table Global Travel Insurance Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Single Trip Travel Insurance
Table Single Trip Travel Insurance Overview
1.2.1.2 Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance
Table Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance Overview
1.2.1.3 Long-Stay Travel Insurance
Table Long-Stay Travel Insurance Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Travel Insurance
Table Global Travel Insurance Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Senior Citizens (Above age of 60 years)
Table Senior Citizens (Above age of 60 years) Overview
1.2.2.2 Education Traveler
Table Education Traveler Overview
1.2.2.3 Backpackers
Table Backpackers Overview
1.2.2.4 Business Traveler
Table Business Traveler Overview
1.2.2.5 Family Traveler
Table Family Traveler Overview
1.2.2.6 Fully independent Traveler
Table Fully independent Traveler Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Travel Insurance Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Continued….
