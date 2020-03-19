The Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Smart Grid Cyber Security industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Smart Grid Cyber Security market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Smart Grid Cyber Security market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Smart Grid Cyber Security market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Smart grid cyber security is the protection against serious cyber threats that affect the users in the smart grid network globally. Cyber security of the smart grid has been an area of concern for the power utility sector, due to frequent exchange of sensitive information that takes place via communication networks such as the internet, intranets, extranets, and corporate networks.

Growing electricity demand will increase the need to deploy smart grids for power supply, that additionally demand for smart meters that are used to read the power consumption rates. To protect the smart meters from cyber-attacks, there is increased adoption of smart grid cyber security solutions for consumption applications.

The Americas is witnessing steady deployment of smart grids that is influenced by the rise in electricity consumption and increasing number of smart grid projects in this region. Adoption of smart meters drives the need for the adoption of end-to-end cyber security solutions. Also, the increased support provided by the US government for the installation of smart grids by developing initiatives to protect the grid from cyber-attacks will drive the growth of the market in the region.

In 2018, the global Smart Grid Cyber Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

IBM

IOActive

Lockheed Martin

AlertEnterprise

AlienVault

Black and Veatch

Cisco Systems

Intel (McAfee)

Entergy Services

HP

N-Dimension Solutions

Siemens

Eaton

Sophos

Sourcefire

Symantec

ViaSat

VeriSign

Honeywell International

Leidos

Sentryo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services

Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumption

Generation

Distribution and Control

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Grid Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Grid Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Grid Cyber Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Services

1.4.3 Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumption

1.5.3 Generation

1.5.4 Distribution and Control

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size

2.2 Smart Grid Cyber Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Smart Grid Cyber Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Grid Cyber Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Grid Cyber Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Smart Grid Cyber Security Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Smart Grid Cyber Security Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Smart Grid Cyber Security Key Players in China

7.3 China Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Type

7.4 China Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Smart Grid Cyber Security Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Smart Grid Cyber Security Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Smart Grid Cyber Security Key Players in India

10.3 India Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Type

10.4 India Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Smart Grid Cyber Security Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 BAE Systems

12.1.1 BAE Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Grid Cyber Security Introduction

12.1.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Smart Grid Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Grid Cyber Security Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Smart Grid Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 IOActive

12.3.1 IOActive Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Grid Cyber Security Introduction

12.3.4 IOActive Revenue in Smart Grid Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IOActive Recent Development

12.4 Lockheed Martin

12.4.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Grid Cyber Security Introduction

12.4.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Smart Grid Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.5 AlertEnterprise

12.5.1 AlertEnterprise Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Grid Cyber Security Introduction

12.5.4 AlertEnterprise Revenue in Smart Grid Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 AlertEnterprise Recent Development

12.6 AlienVault

12.6.1 AlienVault Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Grid Cyber Security Introduction

12.6.4 AlienVault Revenue in Smart Grid Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 AlienVault Recent Development

12.7 Black and Veatch

12.7.1 Black and Veatch Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Grid Cyber Security Introduction

12.7.4 Black and Veatch Revenue in Smart Grid Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Black and Veatch Recent Development

12.8 Cisco Systems

12.8.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Grid Cyber Security Introduction

12.8.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Grid Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.9 Intel (McAfee)

12.9.1 Intel (McAfee) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smart Grid Cyber Security Introduction

12.9.4 Intel (McAfee) Revenue in Smart Grid Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Intel (McAfee) Recent Development

12.10 Entergy Services

12.10.1 Entergy Services Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Smart Grid Cyber Security Introduction

12.10.4 Entergy Services Revenue in Smart Grid Cyber Security Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Entergy Services Recent Development

12.11 HP

12.12 N-Dimension Solutions

12.13 Siemens

12.14 Eaton

12.15 Sophos

12.16 Sourcefire

12.17 Symantec

12.18 ViaSat

12.19 VeriSign

12.20 Honeywell International

12.21 N-Dimension Solutions

12.22 AlertEnterprise

12.23 Leidos

12.24 Sentryo

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

