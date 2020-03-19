Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market 2020: Sales Channels, Cost, Demand Analysis, Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities till 2025
The Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Smart Grid Cyber Security industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Smart Grid Cyber Security market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Smart Grid Cyber Security market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Smart Grid Cyber Security market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Smart grid cyber security is the protection against serious cyber threats that affect the users in the smart grid network globally. Cyber security of the smart grid has been an area of concern for the power utility sector, due to frequent exchange of sensitive information that takes place via communication networks such as the internet, intranets, extranets, and corporate networks.
Growing electricity demand will increase the need to deploy smart grids for power supply, that additionally demand for smart meters that are used to read the power consumption rates. To protect the smart meters from cyber-attacks, there is increased adoption of smart grid cyber security solutions for consumption applications.
The Americas is witnessing steady deployment of smart grids that is influenced by the rise in electricity consumption and increasing number of smart grid projects in this region. Adoption of smart meters drives the need for the adoption of end-to-end cyber security solutions. Also, the increased support provided by the US government for the installation of smart grids by developing initiatives to protect the grid from cyber-attacks will drive the growth of the market in the region.
In 2018, the global Smart Grid Cyber Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BAE Systems
IBM
IOActive
Lockheed Martin
AlertEnterprise
AlienVault
Black and Veatch
Cisco Systems
Intel (McAfee)
Entergy Services
HP
N-Dimension Solutions
Siemens
Eaton
Sophos
Sourcefire
Symantec
ViaSat
VeriSign
Honeywell International
Leidos
Sentryo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumption
Generation
Distribution and Control
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Grid Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Grid Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Grid Cyber Security are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
