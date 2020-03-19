Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market 2020: Consumption, Demand, Types, Size, Share, Production, Top-Manufacturers and High-Growth till 2025
The Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Session Initiation Protocol Trunking industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Session Initiation Protocol Trunking market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Session Initiation Protocol Trunking market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Session Initiation Protocol Trunking market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking is an Internet-based service that permits Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) users to stay connected in local and long-distance calls to and from endpoints in the traditional phone network.
The on-premise SIP trunking services segment accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the ability of on-premise private branch exchange (PBX) session initiation protocol trunk to get lower cost calls.
The small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. One of the major factors responsible for the increasing adoption of SIP trunking is to increase business productivity. Also, with the growing adoption of unified communication (UC) systems and voice over internet protocol (VoIP), the SIP trunking is witnessing a uniform growth with SMEs.
In 2018, the global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Session Initiation Protocol Trunking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Verizon
Star2Star
8×8
Level 3
NTT Communications
XO Communications
2600Hz
CenturyLink
KPN International
Comcast
Cox Communication
Digium
FairPoint Communications
Flowroute
IntelePeer
Nextiva
Sangoma
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise SIP Trunking
Hosted SIP Trunking
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Session Initiation Protocol Trunking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Session Initiation Protocol Trunking are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise SIP Trunking
1.4.3 Hosted SIP Trunking
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size
2.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in China
7.3 China Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type
7.4 China Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in India
10.3 India Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type
10.4 India Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.1.1 AT&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.2 Verizon
12.2.1 Verizon Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction
12.2.4 Verizon Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Verizon Recent Development
12.3 Star2Star
12.3.1 Star2Star Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction
12.3.4 Star2Star Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Star2Star Recent Development
12.4 8×8
12.4.1 8xChapter Eight: Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction
12.4.4 8xChapter Eight: Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 8xChapter Eight: Recent Development
12.5 Level 3
12.5.1 Level Chapter Three: Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction
12.5.4 Level Chapter Three: Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Level Chapter Three: Recent Development
12.6 NTT Communications
12.6.1 NTT Communications Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction
12.6.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 NTT Communications Recent Development
12.7 XO Communications
12.7.1 XO Communications Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction
12.7.4 XO Communications Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 XO Communications Recent Development
12.8 2600Hz
12.8.1 2600Hz Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction
12.8.4 2600Hz Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 2600Hz Recent Development
12.9 CenturyLink
12.9.1 CenturyLink Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction
12.9.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 CenturyLink Recent Development
12.10 KPN International
12.10.1 KPN International Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction
12.10.4 KPN International Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 KPN International Recent Development
12.11 Comcast
12.12 Cox Communication
12.13 Digium
12.14 FairPoint Communications
12.15 Flowroute
12.16 IntelePeer
12.17 Nextiva
12.18 Sangoma
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
