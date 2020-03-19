The Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Session Initiation Protocol Trunking industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Session Initiation Protocol Trunking market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Session Initiation Protocol Trunking market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Session Initiation Protocol Trunking market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2532416

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking is an Internet-based service that permits Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) users to stay connected in local and long-distance calls to and from endpoints in the traditional phone network.

The on-premise SIP trunking services segment accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the ability of on-premise private branch exchange (PBX) session initiation protocol trunk to get lower cost calls.

The small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. One of the major factors responsible for the increasing adoption of SIP trunking is to increase business productivity. Also, with the growing adoption of unified communication (UC) systems and voice over internet protocol (VoIP), the SIP trunking is witnessing a uniform growth with SMEs.

In 2018, the global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Session Initiation Protocol Trunking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Verizon

Star2Star

8×8

Level 3

NTT Communications

XO Communications

2600Hz

CenturyLink

KPN International

Comcast

Cox Communication

Digium

FairPoint Communications

Flowroute

IntelePeer

Nextiva

Sangoma

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise SIP Trunking

Hosted SIP Trunking

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Session Initiation Protocol Trunking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Session Initiation Protocol Trunking are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-session-initiation-protocol-trunking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise SIP Trunking

1.4.3 Hosted SIP Trunking

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size

2.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in China

7.3 China Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type

7.4 China Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in India

10.3 India Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type

10.4 India Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.1.1 AT&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.2 Verizon

12.2.1 Verizon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction

12.2.4 Verizon Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Verizon Recent Development

12.3 Star2Star

12.3.1 Star2Star Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction

12.3.4 Star2Star Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Star2Star Recent Development

12.4 8×8

12.4.1 8xChapter Eight: Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction

12.4.4 8xChapter Eight: Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 8xChapter Eight: Recent Development

12.5 Level 3

12.5.1 Level Chapter Three: Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction

12.5.4 Level Chapter Three: Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Level Chapter Three: Recent Development

12.6 NTT Communications

12.6.1 NTT Communications Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction

12.6.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 NTT Communications Recent Development

12.7 XO Communications

12.7.1 XO Communications Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction

12.7.4 XO Communications Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 XO Communications Recent Development

12.8 2600Hz

12.8.1 2600Hz Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction

12.8.4 2600Hz Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 2600Hz Recent Development

12.9 CenturyLink

12.9.1 CenturyLink Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction

12.9.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

12.10 KPN International

12.10.1 KPN International Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Introduction

12.10.4 KPN International Revenue in Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 KPN International Recent Development

12.11 Comcast

12.12 Cox Communication

12.13 Digium

12.14 FairPoint Communications

12.15 Flowroute

12.16 IntelePeer

12.17 Nextiva

12.18 Sangoma

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2532416

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155