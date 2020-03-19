Global Self Service Market Overview

The Global Self Service Market was valued at USD 24.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 58.41 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Many industries in emerging economies are struggling to attract customers and hold the existing consumers for the product or service. Retail Market is one of the major industry facing the challenge of consumer requirement. Users in these economies prefer stores that not only provide an easy and hassle-free shopping experience but also offer better quality. Thus, various industries are investing in self-check kiosks and POS systems, which enable a faster shopping experience with easy access to information about the availability of the products.

– The Vending machine system is also another major segment in the Self Service market. These are widely used in retail stores or big scale enterprises wherein the system is used for dispensing food or beverages or any other product suitable to the system. Vending machines are expected to witness a wider implementation, owing to language barriers in various countries such as Singapore, Malaysia among others with a high tourism rate.

– Concerns relating to the security of the systems and high costs associated with the installation and maintenance of the systems are challenging the growth of this market. The increasing cyber-attacks around the world and vulnerabilities in the existing network are resulting in concerns among the users. Many users are now skeptical to utilize these systems due to security concerns and the risk of data compromise.

Scope of the Global Self Service Market Report

Self-service systems are interactive devices with user interference designed to serve the user needs for different operations. These terminals use specialized hardware and software components developed to provide information and other applications to the users. ATMs, Vending Machines and Information kiosk terminals are the most widely used Self-Service systems. These systems are increasingly being employed having different applications like entertainment, retail, and BFSI.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586230

Key Market Trends

Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to Drive the Self Service Market

– Growing inclination towards the adoption of ATMs in banking sectors and other industries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market.

– With the increasing population and growing adoption of banking services among the public, the demand for ATMs is growing at a rapid pace.

– Huge investments in this sector to provide reliable ATMs and Kiosk systems is helping the growth of this market.

– According to data by the IMF, India was having 3.38 ATMs per 100,000 adults in the year 2007, with rapid urbanization and move towards digitalization post-recession the number grew up to 22.07 ATMs per 100,00 adults in the year 2017.

– Moreover, the ease of doing all sort of banking activities like cheque deposit, balance enquiry, money transfer, money withdrawal & much more, helps people to rely on ATMs with 24*7 service rather than going to banks in specified hours. In contrary, it helped the bank to ease out their workload of catering so many people and make the process smooth at their end too.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region

– The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at a substantial pace through the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of self-service technologies by large organizations and SMEs to spread their presence and increase their service contributions. Moreover, growing consumer spending power in countries such as India, China, and Japan is also boosting the growth of the market.

– According to IATA, India is one of the fastest growing domestic air passengers market at a rate of 23.3%. The increasing number of domestic passengers has lead to the introduction of self-check-in kiosks by airlines such as Vistara and Air India. As the number of passengers is growing every year, the demand for these kiosks is expected to increase.

Competitive Landscape

The self-service market is highly fragmented due to the increase in demand for self-service in the kiosk, vending machine, and ATMs. Rising demand from the consumer is making the market attractive for companies. Stiff competition among the player to cater the need of the people with minimal cost is magnifying the market. Some of the key players in the market are KIOSK Information Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, HESS Cash systems GmbH & Co., Crane Co., Fujitsu Ltd. among others.

– May 2019 – With the collaboration of NCR Corporation, Oman Arab Bank has become the first bank in Oman to deploy NFC contactless card-reading technology. The technology is capable of making ATM transactions more secure and 15% faster than card-enabled transactions

– February 2019 – Zenig and KIOSK demonstrated self-service healthcare innovations at HIMSS 2019. Zenig provides easy-to-use, effective patient-centered healthcare solutions. Their self-service kiosk is simple to implement, and enables patients to self-check-in, verify demographic information, sign contracts, and collect payments. Partnering with KIOSK will allow Zenig to seamlessly pair their innovative software platform with KIOSK robust hardware offerings.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586230

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155