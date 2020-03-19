Global Residential Router Market 2020: Advanced Technologies, Industry Size, Share, Growth opportunity, Future Studies and Detailed Overview till 2025
The Global Residential Router Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Residential Router industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Residential Router market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Residential Router market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Residential Router market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
A router is a networking device that forwards data packets between computer networks. Routers perform the traffic directing functions on the Internet. Data sent through the internet, such as a web page or email, is in the form of data packets. A packet is typically forwarded from one router to another router through the networks that constitute an internetwork until it reaches its destination node.
The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The high end products are concentrated in US manufacturer. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Wireless Router production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. China’s Wireless Router industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Wireless Router, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.
In 2018, the global Residential Router market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Residential Router status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Residential Router development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
TP-Link
D-Link
Netgear
Linksys Group
TRENDnet
Tenda
Synology
AsusTek Computer
Nokia Networks
Netgear
FAST
Buffalo
Amped
Asus
Huawei
Xiaomi
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired
Wireless
Market segment by Application, split into
Home Office Using
Entertainment Using
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Residential Router status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Residential Router development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Residential Router are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Residential Router Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Wired
1.4.3 Wireless
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Residential Router Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Home Office Using
1.5.3 Entertainment Using
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Residential Router Market Size
2.2 Residential Router Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Residential Router Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Residential Router Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Residential Router Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Residential Router Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Residential Router Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Residential Router Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Residential Router Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Residential Router Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Residential Router Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Residential Router Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Residential Router Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Residential Router Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Residential Router Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Residential Router Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Residential Router Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Residential Router Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Residential Router Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Residential Router Key Players in China
7.3 China Residential Router Market Size by Type
7.4 China Residential Router Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Residential Router Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Residential Router Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Residential Router Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Residential Router Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Residential Router Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Residential Router Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Residential Router Key Players in India
10.3 India Residential Router Market Size by Type
10.4 India Residential Router Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Residential Router Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Residential Router Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Residential Router Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 TP-Link
12.1.1 TP-Link Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Residential Router Introduction
12.1.4 TP-Link Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 TP-Link Recent Development
12.2 D-Link
12.2.1 D-Link Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Residential Router Introduction
12.2.4 D-Link Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 D-Link Recent Development
12.3 Netgear
12.3.1 Netgear Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Residential Router Introduction
12.3.4 Netgear Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Netgear Recent Development
12.4 Linksys Group
12.4.1 Linksys Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Residential Router Introduction
12.4.4 Linksys Group Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Linksys Group Recent Development
12.5 TRENDnet
12.5.1 TRENDnet Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Residential Router Introduction
12.5.4 TRENDnet Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 TRENDnet Recent Development
12.6 Tenda
12.6.1 Tenda Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Residential Router Introduction
12.6.4 Tenda Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Tenda Recent Development
12.7 Synology
12.7.1 Synology Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Residential Router Introduction
12.7.4 Synology Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Synology Recent Development
12.8 AsusTek Computer
12.8.1 AsusTek Computer Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Residential Router Introduction
12.8.4 AsusTek Computer Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 AsusTek Computer Recent Development
12.9 Google
12.9.1 Google Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Residential Router Introduction
12.9.4 Google Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Google Recent Development
12.10 Nokia Networks
12.10.1 Nokia Networks Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Residential Router Introduction
12.10.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development
12.11 Netgear
12.12 FAST
12.13 Buffalo
12.14 Amped
12.15 Asus
12.16 Huawei
12.17 Xiaomi
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
