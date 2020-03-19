The Global Residential Router Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Residential Router industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Residential Router market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Residential Router market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Residential Router market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

A router is a networking device that forwards data packets between computer networks. Routers perform the traffic directing functions on the Internet. Data sent through the internet, such as a web page or email, is in the form of data packets. A packet is typically forwarded from one router to another router through the networks that constitute an internetwork until it reaches its destination node.

The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The high end products are concentrated in US manufacturer. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Wireless Router production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. China’s Wireless Router industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Wireless Router, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

In 2018, the global Residential Router market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Residential Router status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Residential Router development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

TP-Link

D-Link

Netgear

Linksys Group

TRENDnet

Tenda

Synology

AsusTek Computer

Google

Nokia Networks

FAST

Buffalo

Amped

Asus

Huawei

Xiaomi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Residential Router status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Residential Router development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Residential Router are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Residential Router Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Wired

1.4.3 Wireless

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Residential Router Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Home Office Using

1.5.3 Entertainment Using

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Residential Router Market Size

2.2 Residential Router Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Residential Router Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Residential Router Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Residential Router Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Residential Router Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Residential Router Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Residential Router Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Residential Router Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Residential Router Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Residential Router Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Residential Router Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Residential Router Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Residential Router Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Residential Router Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Residential Router Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Residential Router Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Residential Router Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Residential Router Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Residential Router Key Players in China

7.3 China Residential Router Market Size by Type

7.4 China Residential Router Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Residential Router Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Residential Router Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Residential Router Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Residential Router Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Residential Router Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Residential Router Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Residential Router Key Players in India

10.3 India Residential Router Market Size by Type

10.4 India Residential Router Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Residential Router Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Residential Router Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Residential Router Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Residential Router Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 TP-Link

12.1.1 TP-Link Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Residential Router Introduction

12.1.4 TP-Link Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 TP-Link Recent Development

12.2 D-Link

12.2.1 D-Link Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Residential Router Introduction

12.2.4 D-Link Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 D-Link Recent Development

12.3 Netgear

12.3.1 Netgear Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Residential Router Introduction

12.3.4 Netgear Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Netgear Recent Development

12.4 Linksys Group

12.4.1 Linksys Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Residential Router Introduction

12.4.4 Linksys Group Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Linksys Group Recent Development

12.5 TRENDnet

12.5.1 TRENDnet Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Residential Router Introduction

12.5.4 TRENDnet Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 TRENDnet Recent Development

12.6 Tenda

12.6.1 Tenda Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Residential Router Introduction

12.6.4 Tenda Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Tenda Recent Development

12.7 Synology

12.7.1 Synology Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Residential Router Introduction

12.7.4 Synology Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Synology Recent Development

12.8 AsusTek Computer

12.8.1 AsusTek Computer Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Residential Router Introduction

12.8.4 AsusTek Computer Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 AsusTek Computer Recent Development

12.9 Google

12.9.1 Google Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Residential Router Introduction

12.9.4 Google Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Google Recent Development

12.10 Nokia Networks

12.10.1 Nokia Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Residential Router Introduction

12.10.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in Residential Router Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development

12.11 Netgear

12.12 FAST

12.13 Buffalo

12.14 Amped

12.15 Asus

12.16 Huawei

12.17 Xiaomi

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

