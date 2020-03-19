Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market 2020: Type, Company Profiles, Market Size, Major-Drivers & Growth Rate, Forecast till 2025
The Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Power Line Communication (PLC) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Power Line Communication (PLC) market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Power Line Communication (PLC) market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Power Line Communication (PLC) market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Power Line Communication (PLC) is a communication technology that enables sending data over existing power cables. This means that, with just power cables running to an electronic device (for example) one can both power it up and at the same time control/retrieve data from it in a half-duplex manner.
Europe held the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Europe was the first region in terms of wide-scale adoption of power line communication technology, especially for the advanced metering application. This is one of the major factors that have led to the dominant position of Europe in the said market.
In 2018, the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market size was 5060 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Power Line Communication (PLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power Line Communication (PLC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
General Electric
Siemens
AMETEK
Texas Instruments
Maxim Integrated
Devolo
Cypress Semiconductor
ST Microelectronics
Panasonic
Microchip
Qualcomm Atheros
TP-Link Technologies
NETGEAR
NXP Semiconductor NV
Sigma Designs
Zyxel Communications
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Narrowband PLC
Broadband PLC
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Smart Grid
Automotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Power Line Communication (PLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Power Line Communication (PLC) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power Line Communication (PLC) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
