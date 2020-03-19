The Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Power Line Communication (PLC) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Power Line Communication (PLC) market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Power Line Communication (PLC) market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Power Line Communication (PLC) market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Power Line Communication (PLC) is a communication technology that enables sending data over existing power cables. This means that, with just power cables running to an electronic device (for example) one can both power it up and at the same time control/retrieve data from it in a half-duplex manner.

Europe held the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Europe was the first region in terms of wide-scale adoption of power line communication technology, especially for the advanced metering application. This is one of the major factors that have led to the dominant position of Europe in the said market.

In 2018, the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market size was 5060 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Power Line Communication (PLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power Line Communication (PLC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

AMETEK

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Devolo

Cypress Semiconductor

ST Microelectronics

Panasonic

Microchip

Qualcomm Atheros

TP-Link Technologies

NETGEAR

NXP Semiconductor NV

Sigma Designs

Zyxel Communications

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Narrowband PLC

Broadband PLC

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Smart Grid

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Power Line Communication (PLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Power Line Communication (PLC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power Line Communication (PLC) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Narrowband PLC

1.4.3 Broadband PLC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Smart Grid

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size

2.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Power Line Communication (PLC) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Key Players in China

7.3 China Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Key Players in India

10.3 India Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 General Electric

12.2.1 General Electric Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

12.2.4 General Electric Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

12.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.4 AMETEK

12.4.1 AMETEK Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

12.4.4 AMETEK Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AMETEK Recent Development

12.5 Texas Instruments

12.5.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

12.5.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.6 Maxim Integrated

12.6.1 Maxim Integrated Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

12.6.4 Maxim Integrated Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

12.7 Devolo

12.7.1 Devolo Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

12.7.4 Devolo Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Devolo Recent Development

12.8 Cypress Semiconductor

12.8.1 Cypress Semiconductor Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

12.8.4 Cypress Semiconductor Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Development

12.9 ST Microelectronics

12.9.1 ST Microelectronics Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

12.9.4 ST Microelectronics Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 ST Microelectronics Recent Development

12.10 Panasonic

12.10.1 Panasonic Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

12.10.4 Panasonic Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.11 Microchip

12.12 Qualcomm Atheros

12.13 TP-Link Technologies

12.14 NETGEAR

12.15 NXP Semiconductor NV

12.16 Sigma Designs

12.17 Zyxel Communications

12.18 Renesas Electronics Corporation

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

