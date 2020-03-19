Global Operational Intelligence Market Overview

The operational intelligence market is expected to register a CAGR of 11 %, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The need for data quality management, data discovery and visualization is compelling the businesses to adopt operational intelligence software.

Access the PDF sample of the Global Operational Intelligence Market report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586907

– Increase in adoption of real-time business intelligence system has increased the demand for operational intelligence system. Real-time data analytics provide the ability to control frequently changing situations and to see across the organization to understand the workflow. Real-time data analytics is also able to clout the Internet of Things and big data capabilities to enhance business operations.

– One of the challenges faced by this industry is data integrity issues related to multiple data sources. Data repository has information coming from a variety of places, from the company intranet to public records. Combining them is a challenge.

Scope of the Global Operational Intelligence Market Report

The need for Operational Intelligence (OI) systems is increasing because of the growing workflows and complex planning programs. OI can help any enterprise to do business in the mobile world, and help in developing various strategies, and monitors customized workflows. All these can ease access to real-time data for actionable insights. One of the key benefits is that it helps in cessations of work directly and modifies the inventory to ensure that new business orders are kept current on a day-to-day basis.

Key Market Trends

Hybrid Cloud to Dominate the Market

– As infrastructure and applications have evolved from legacy to modern technologies with the evolution of hybrid cloud computing, operational and business intelligence are in the new era of transformation for application delivery.

– According to the survey done by RightScale and Flexera, cloud strategy is increasingly being focused on Hybrid, instead of public and private. Hybrid cloud is the new norm for how businesses deliver products and services.

– Organizations are preferring hybrid cloud platforms for cloud BI, analytics and data management deployments. This is because operational data exists in different forms within an enterprise environment, at different layers, silos, tools and systems. Thus streamlining them is necessary.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Many of the organizations in Asia-Pacific (APAC) completely depend on the on-digital systems to perform their missions. Therefore, the adaptability to the operational intelligence systems can be credited to the small and medium size organizations.

– Growth in APAC can be attributed to advancements in technology and increased adoption of cloud computing applications across various industry verticals.

– With the awareness of Industry 4.0, industries are generating a large amount of real-time data, which is expected to induce market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The market for operational intelligence is fragmented with small and big vendors providing visibility and insight into the business operation, allowing companies to make data-driven decisions.

– May 2019 – SAP rolled out 10 new offerings that combine experience data (X-data) with operational data (O-data) to measure and improve the four core experiences of business – customer, employee, product, and brand. They embed X-data directly into an enterprise’s applications, such as its CRM, ERP or HCM systems, to drive continuous action and improvement.

– May 2019 – GraphPath launched to offer its “knowledge-graph-as-a-service” platform to help scaling businesses leverage data into actionable insights.

– January 2018 – Telstra adopted the use of Splunk to have a personalized customer experience. The use of Splunk software is expected to provide deeper insights and solve many business problems simultaneously

Reasons to Purchase Global Operational Intelligence Market report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/operational-intelligence-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Real Time Data Analytics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Combining Data from Multiple Data Sources is Challenging the Market

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Financial Services

5.2.4 Government

5.2.5 IT & Telecommunication

5.2.6 Military & Defense

5.2.7 Transport & Logistics

5.2.8 Healthcare

5.2.9 Energy & Power

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Vitria Technology Inc.

6.1.2 Splunk Inc.

6.1.3 Starview Inc.

6.1.4 SAP SE

6.1.5 Software AG

6.1.6 Schneider Electric

6.1.7 Rolta India Limited

6.1.8 SolutionsPT Ltd

6.1.9 IBENOX Pty Ltd.

6.1.10 Turnberry Corporation

6.1.11 HP Inc.

6.1.12 OpenText Corp.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586907

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155