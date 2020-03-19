Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market 2020: Types, Applications, Products, End Users, Manufacturers & Growth till 2025
The Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Mobile Backhaul (MBH) is the process of connecting cell site air interfaces to wireline networks, which are subsequently connected to data centers that host the content and applications accessed by mobile users—both human and machine. Ciena delivers market-leading packet-based Carrier Ethernet solutions that offer robust, scalable, and cost-effective MBH network designs. In mobile network architecture, the backhaul infrastructure carries voice and data traffic between a cell site and its mobile switching center using copper, microwave or fiber for transport.
The interest in and importance of mobile backhaul strategy has increased as broadband services have evolved. As more carriers recognized the value of supporting all-packet-based 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) services, they have begun to think differently about the transport portion of their networks. They now see mobile backhaul more as a strategic asset than a problem to be solved.
Carriers are grappling with the best way to design their backhaul networks to ensure they’re capable of handling anything that future LTE services throw their way. This is a thornier problem for legacy providers that rely heavily on traditional circuit technologies in the backhaul portion than it is for operators that have implemented an IP overlay. For emerging carriers or 4G WiMAX providers, like Clearwire, with no legacy infrastructure, it’s a non-issue.
In 2018, the global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Ericsson
Huawei Technologies
Nokia
ZTE
Alcatel-Lucent
Actelis Networks
ADTRAN
BridgeWave Communications
Cambridge Broadband Networks,
Fujitsu
Juniper
MRV Communications
OneAccess Networks
SkyFiber
SONUS NETWORKS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired Backhaul
Wireless Backhaul
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom
Aerospace and Defense
Healthcare
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Wired Backhaul
1.4.3 Wireless Backhaul
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Telecom
1.5.3 Aerospace and Defense
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Oil & Gas
1.5.6 Chemical
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size
2.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Key Players in China
7.3 China Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Type
7.4 China Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Key Players in India
10.3 India Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Type
10.4 India Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Ericsson
12.2.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Introduction
12.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.3 Huawei Technologies
12.3.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Introduction
12.3.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Nokia
12.4.1 Nokia Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Introduction
12.4.4 Nokia Revenue in Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Nokia Recent Development
12.5 ZTE
12.5.1 ZTE Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Introduction
12.5.4 ZTE Revenue in Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 ZTE Recent Development
12.6 Alcatel-Lucent
12.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Introduction
12.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.7 Actelis Networks
12.7.1 Actelis Networks Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Introduction
12.7.4 Actelis Networks Revenue in Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Actelis Networks Recent Development
12.8 ADTRAN
12.8.1 ADTRAN Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Introduction
12.8.4 ADTRAN Revenue in Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ADTRAN Recent Development
12.9 BridgeWave Communications
12.9.1 BridgeWave Communications Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Introduction
12.9.4 BridgeWave Communications Revenue in Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 BridgeWave Communications Recent Development
12.10 Cambridge Broadband Networks,
12.10.1 Cambridge Broadband Networks, Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Introduction
12.10.4 Cambridge Broadband Networks, Revenue in Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Cambridge Broadband Networks, Recent Development
12.11 Fujitsu
12.12 Juniper
12.13 MRV Communications
12.14 OneAccess Networks
12.15 SkyFiber
12.16 SONUS NETWORKS
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
