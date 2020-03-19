The Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Mobile Backhaul (MBH) is the process of connecting cell site air interfaces to wireline networks, which are subsequently connected to data centers that host the content and applications accessed by mobile users—both human and machine. Ciena delivers market-leading packet-based Carrier Ethernet solutions that offer robust, scalable, and cost-effective MBH network designs. In mobile network architecture, the backhaul infrastructure carries voice and data traffic between a cell site and its mobile switching center using copper, microwave or fiber for transport.

The interest in and importance of mobile backhaul strategy has increased as broadband services have evolved. As more carriers recognized the value of supporting all-packet-based 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) services, they have begun to think differently about the transport portion of their networks. They now see mobile backhaul more as a strategic asset than a problem to be solved.

Carriers are grappling with the best way to design their backhaul networks to ensure they’re capable of handling anything that future LTE services throw their way. This is a thornier problem for legacy providers that rely heavily on traditional circuit technologies in the backhaul portion than it is for operators that have implemented an IP overlay. For emerging carriers or 4G WiMAX providers, like Clearwire, with no legacy infrastructure, it’s a non-issue.

In 2018, the global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Nokia

ZTE

Alcatel-Lucent

Actelis Networks

ADTRAN

BridgeWave Communications

Cambridge Broadband Networks,

Fujitsu

Juniper

MRV Communications

OneAccess Networks

SkyFiber

SONUS NETWORKS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired Backhaul

Wireless Backhaul

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

