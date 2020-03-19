Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market 2020: Demand, Types, Key-Vendors, Industry-Profit, Business-Development, Challenges and Forecast till 2025
The Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Multi-tenant Data Center industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Multi-tenant Data Center market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Multi-tenant Data Center market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Multi-tenant Data Center market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
In 2018, the global Multi-tenant Data Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Multi-tenant Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-tenant Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CenturyLink
Digital Realty
Equinix
Global Switch
NTT Communications
Rackspace
Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS)
Internap
ViaWest
PCCW Global
CentriLogic
TierPoint
Zayo
China Telecom
Verizon Enterprise
Datapipe
Expedient
Fujitsu
ServerCentral
IBM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wholesale
Retail
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Government
Energy
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Multi-tenant Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Multi-tenant Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Multi-tenant Data Center are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
