The Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Automotive telematics system is a device which deals with communication (sending, receiving, and storing information) regarding the vehicle’s present condition such as speed, acceleration, and other surrounding parameters

The telematics system collects information from different on-board sensors such as vehicle speed, braking system, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), airbags, and transmission control system.

In the motorsports industry, telematics has helped in making racing more competitive by providing comprehensive information about the racing car such as accurate lap times, fuel consumption, and sector-wise analysis.

In 2018, the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agero

Airbiquity

Continental

Verizon

Visteon

AT&T

Bynx

Connexis

Ericsson

Fleetmatics

Luxoft

Magneti Marelli

Octo Telematics

PTC

Robert Bosch

Comtech Telecommunications

TELENAV

Telogis

TomTom International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Motor Racing Telematics (MRT)

Remote Location System

Market segment by Application, split into

IoT platform

M2M

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT)

1.4.3 Remote Location System

1.4.4 Remote Location System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IoT platform

1.5.3 M2M

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size

2.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in China

7.3 China Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in India

10.3 India Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Agero

12.1.1 Agero Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction

12.1.4 Agero Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Agero Recent Development

12.2 Airbiquity

12.2.1 Airbiquity Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction

12.2.4 Airbiquity Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Airbiquity Recent Development

12.3 Continental

12.3.1 Continental Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction

12.3.4 Continental Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Continental Recent Development

12.4 Verizon

12.4.1 Verizon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction

12.4.4 Verizon Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Verizon Recent Development

12.5 Visteon

12.5.1 Visteon Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction

12.5.4 Visteon Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Visteon Recent Development

12.6 AT&T

12.6.1 AT&T Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction

12.6.4 AT&T Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.7 Bynx

12.7.1 Bynx Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction

12.7.4 Bynx Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Bynx Recent Development

12.8 Connexis

12.8.1 Connexis Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction

12.8.4 Connexis Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Connexis Recent Development

12.9 Ericsson

12.9.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction

12.9.4 Ericsson Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.10 Fleetmatics

12.10.1 Fleetmatics Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction

12.10.4 Fleetmatics Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Fleetmatics Recent Development

12.11 Luxoft

12.12 Magneti Marelli

12.13 Octo Telematics

12.14 PTC

12.15 Robert Bosch

12.16 Comtech Telecommunications

12.17 TELENAV

12.18 Telogis

12.19 TomTom International

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

