Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market 2020: Growth Estimation, Various Types, Production, Demand Analysis, End Users, Competition & Opportunities till 2025
The Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Automotive telematics system is a device which deals with communication (sending, receiving, and storing information) regarding the vehicle’s present condition such as speed, acceleration, and other surrounding parameters
The telematics system collects information from different on-board sensors such as vehicle speed, braking system, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), airbags, and transmission control system.
In the motorsports industry, telematics has helped in making racing more competitive by providing comprehensive information about the racing car such as accurate lap times, fuel consumption, and sector-wise analysis.
In 2018, the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agero
Airbiquity
Continental
Verizon
Visteon
AT&T
Bynx
Connexis
Ericsson
Fleetmatics
Luxoft
Magneti Marelli
Octo Telematics
PTC
Robert Bosch
Comtech Telecommunications
TELENAV
Telogis
TomTom International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Motor Racing Telematics (MRT)
Remote Location System
Market segment by Application, split into
IoT platform
M2M
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT)
1.4.3 Remote Location System
1.4.4 Remote Location System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 IoT platform
1.5.3 M2M
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size
2.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in China
7.3 China Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in India
10.3 India Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Agero
12.1.1 Agero Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction
12.1.4 Agero Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Agero Recent Development
12.2 Airbiquity
12.2.1 Airbiquity Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction
12.2.4 Airbiquity Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Airbiquity Recent Development
12.3 Continental
12.3.1 Continental Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction
12.3.4 Continental Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Continental Recent Development
12.4 Verizon
12.4.1 Verizon Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction
12.4.4 Verizon Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Verizon Recent Development
12.5 Visteon
12.5.1 Visteon Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction
12.5.4 Visteon Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Visteon Recent Development
12.6 AT&T
12.6.1 AT&T Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction
12.6.4 AT&T Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.7 Bynx
12.7.1 Bynx Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction
12.7.4 Bynx Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Bynx Recent Development
12.8 Connexis
12.8.1 Connexis Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction
12.8.4 Connexis Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Connexis Recent Development
12.9 Ericsson
12.9.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction
12.9.4 Ericsson Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.10 Fleetmatics
12.10.1 Fleetmatics Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Introduction
12.10.4 Fleetmatics Revenue in Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Fleetmatics Recent Development
12.11 Luxoft
12.12 Magneti Marelli
12.13 Octo Telematics
12.14 PTC
12.15 Robert Bosch
12.16 Comtech Telecommunications
12.17 TELENAV
12.18 Telogis
12.19 TomTom International
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
