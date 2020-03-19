The Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

In 2018, the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

America Movil

Apple

Comviva Technologies

Google

AT&T

Blackberry

CanvasM Technologies

KongZhong

Near (AdNear)

Nokia

OnMobile

Samsung

Sprint

Vodafone

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Short Messaging Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Location Based Services

Mobile Email & IM

Mobile Money

Mobile Advertising

Mobile Infotainment

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Government

Telecom & IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Short Messaging Service (SMS)

1.4.3 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

1.4.4 Location Based Services

1.4.5 Mobile Email & IM

1.4.6 Mobile Money

1.4.7 Mobile Advertising

1.4.8 Mobile Infotainment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Media and Entertainment

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Telecom & IT

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size

2.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 America Movil

12.1.1 America Movil Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction

12.1.4 America Movil Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 America Movil Recent Development

12.2 Apple

12.2.1 Apple Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction

12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Apple Recent Development

12.3 Comviva Technologies

12.3.1 Comviva Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction

12.3.4 Comviva Technologies Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Comviva Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Google

12.4.1 Google Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction

12.4.4 Google Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Google Recent Development

12.5 AT&T

12.5.1 AT&T Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction

12.5.4 AT&T Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.6 Blackberry

12.6.1 Blackberry Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction

12.6.4 Blackberry Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Blackberry Recent Development

12.7 CanvasM Technologies

12.7.1 CanvasM Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction

12.7.4 CanvasM Technologies Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 CanvasM Technologies Recent Development

12.8 KongZhong

12.8.1 KongZhong Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction

12.8.4 KongZhong Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 KongZhong Recent Development

12.9 Near (AdNear)

12.9.1 Near (AdNear) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction

12.9.4 Near (AdNear) Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Near (AdNear) Recent Development

12.10 Nokia

12.10.1 Nokia Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction

12.10.4 Nokia Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.11 OnMobile

12.12 Samsung

12.13 Sprint

12.14 Vodafone

12.15 ZTE

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

