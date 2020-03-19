Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2020: Demand, Types, Application, Sales, Industry-Size, Share and Recent-Development till 2025
The Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.
The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.
In 2018, the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
America Movil
Apple
Comviva Technologies
AT&T
Blackberry
CanvasM Technologies
KongZhong
Near (AdNear)
Nokia
OnMobile
Samsung
Sprint
Vodafone
ZTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Short Messaging Service (SMS)
Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
Location Based Services
Mobile Email & IM
Mobile Money
Mobile Advertising
Mobile Infotainment
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Education
Retail
Government
Telecom & IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Short Messaging Service (SMS)
1.4.3 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
1.4.4 Location Based Services
1.4.5 Mobile Email & IM
1.4.6 Mobile Money
1.4.7 Mobile Advertising
1.4.8 Mobile Infotainment
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Media and Entertainment
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Education
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Telecom & IT
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size
2.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 America Movil
12.1.1 America Movil Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction
12.1.4 America Movil Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 America Movil Recent Development
12.2 Apple
12.2.1 Apple Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction
12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Apple Recent Development
12.3 Comviva Technologies
12.3.1 Comviva Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction
12.3.4 Comviva Technologies Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Comviva Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Google
12.4.1 Google Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction
12.4.4 Google Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Google Recent Development
12.5 AT&T
12.5.1 AT&T Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction
12.5.4 AT&T Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.6 Blackberry
12.6.1 Blackberry Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction
12.6.4 Blackberry Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Blackberry Recent Development
12.7 CanvasM Technologies
12.7.1 CanvasM Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction
12.7.4 CanvasM Technologies Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 CanvasM Technologies Recent Development
12.8 KongZhong
12.8.1 KongZhong Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction
12.8.4 KongZhong Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 KongZhong Recent Development
12.9 Near (AdNear)
12.9.1 Near (AdNear) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction
12.9.4 Near (AdNear) Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Near (AdNear) Recent Development
12.10 Nokia
12.10.1 Nokia Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Introduction
12.10.4 Nokia Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Nokia Recent Development
12.11 OnMobile
12.12 Samsung
12.13 Sprint
12.14 Vodafone
12.15 ZTE
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
