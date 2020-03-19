Global Mobile Middleware Market Overview

The Mobile Middleware Market is expected to register a cagr of 9% over a forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Due to the expansion of BYOD into industrial applications expected to increase the demand for mobile middleware in the near future.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE GLOBAL MOBILE MIDDLEWARE MARKET REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/3587505

– Mobile middleware is now gaining traction in various end-user industries and has caught the eye of a various App developer for use in their Apps designing. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing need for connectivity between different Apps and devices, growing enterprise database through IOT and recent developments are some main reasons owing to mobile middleware market growth.

– The major driver for the middle wire market is the expansion of the BYOD concept. With businesses now going mobile and adopting new policies to increase employee interaction and ease of use, it has become important to provide access to data of various applications.

– Bring your own device (BOYD) is the perfect model to complement the shifting paradigm of work. This trend is expected to yield higher productivity, as employees will have access to efficient solutions on their preferred devices especially smartphones, at any point of time, from any location, indirectly increasing the adoption of BYOD trend in organizations.

– About 67% of the workforce is expected to adopt own devices for work, which further emphasizes the need for mobile middleware solutions. However, concerns related to data security and high development cost are the major hindrance for the growth of the middleware market.

Scope of the Global Mobile Middleware Market Report

Mobile middleware is a software that connects mobile applications, programs and system apps to the operating system. They hide the essential backend operation which allows smooth usage of the device. And as a result, many mobile middleware vendors have started offering development services to deal with fast-growing mobile hardware as well the software market.

Key Market Trends

Adoption of On-Cloud Mobile Middleware Seeing Fastest Growth

– Cloud service solutions are growing exponentially with the data they contain, which has lead to the installation of various kinds of cloud services, which in return is growing the demand for On-cloud mobile middleware into the market. Insight into the working of the application and scalability of infrastructure depending on increase or decrease in traffic are a few significant concerns of post API deployments.

– They also come with robust analytics capabilities that provide operational analytics as well as app usage analytics. Mobile middleware on the cloud offers a pass-through with a secure layer without having to reside in the mobile middleware.

– With public cloud platforms maturing and providing reliable on-premises connectivity, using them as extensions of core IT infrastructure has become a reality. Therefore there is a high increase in adoption of mobile middleware hosted on the cloud, and this is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

North America to Account for the Largest Share

– North America market is a dominating global middleware market, owing to its rising adoption of big data analytics companies in the US. Automation trends, especially retail and healthcare automation, are growing at a rapid pace in the region.

– Additionally, the adoption of cloud technologies, especially the mobile cloud, in this region is also very high. Many of the world’s largest technology companies are located here, making North America one of the primary regions to adopt Mobile middleware.

– Also, the increased sale of smartphones and mobile device penetration has resulted in high adoption of BYOD, which is forcing companies to adopt on-cloud mobile middleware. With many industries implementing IoT to enable better operations, the usage of the cloud is also increasing.

– Also, strict government regulations are resulting in companies working to provide secure services and hence fuelling thriving the demand for mobile middleware in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The major players include SAP SE, Red Hat, Adobe, IBM, Blackberry, Microsoft, and Oracle, among others. The maket is fragmented since there is competition among these key players to constantly build a better version of middleware for mobiles, removing bugs, for the free flow of mobile operation. Therefore, the market concentration will be low.

– January 2018 – Oracle launched its Oracle Mobile Application Accelerator (MAX) as an upcoming new feature of Oracle mobile cloud service. It composes mobile apps in the cloud, with components that expose key business functionality, and readily deploy apps to the mobile device at real-time speeds.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/MOBILE-MIDDLEWARE-MARKET-GROWTH-TRENDS-AND-FORECAST-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud Services and Increasing Penetration of IOT Applications

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Mobile Enterprise Integration

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security and Data Breaching Globally

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-Premises

5.2.2 On-Cloud

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Telecommunication and ITES

5.3.2 Retail

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Transportation and Logistic

5.3.6 BFSI

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 Red Hat Software

6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.4 Citrix Systems

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 BlackBerry Limited

6.1.8 Verivo Software Inc.

6.1.9 TIBCO Software Incorporation

6.1.10 VMware

6.1.11 Kony, Inc.

6.1.12 Axway Inc.

6.1.13 Adobe Systems Incorporated

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/3587505

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155