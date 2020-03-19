Global K-12 Educational Technology Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2023
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that K-12 Educational Technology will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of K-12 Educational Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Hardware
Software
Support
Segmentation by application:
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Chungdahm Learning
Dell
Educomp Solutions
Next Education
Samsung
TAL Education Group
Tata Class Edge
Adobe Systems
Blackboard
BenQ
Cengage Learning
D2L
Ellucian
IBM
Intel
Knewton
Mcmillan Learning
McGraw-Hill Education
Microsoft
Oracle
Pearson Education
Promethean World
Saba Software
Smart Technologies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global K-12 Educational Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of K-12 Educational Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global K-12 Educational Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the K-12 Educational Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of K-12 Educational Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 K-12 Educational Technology Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 K-12 Educational Technology Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hardware
2.2.2 Software
2.2.3 Solution
2.2.4 Support
2.3 K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 K-12 Educational Technology Segment by Application
2.4.1 Pre-primary School
2.4.2 Primary School
2.4.3 Middle School
2.4.4 High School
2.5 K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global K-12 Educational Technology by Players
3.1 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global K-12 Educational Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 K-12 Educational Technology by Regions
4.1 K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas K-12 Educational Technology Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC K-12 Educational Technology Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe K-12 Educational Technology Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa K-12 Educational Technology Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe K-12 Educational Technology by Countries
7.2 Europe K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa K-12 Educational Technology by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa K-12 Educational Technology Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Forecast
10.1 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global K-12 Educational Technology Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global K-12 Educational Technology Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global K-12 Educational Technology Forecast by Type
10.8 Global K-12 Educational Technology Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Chungdahm Learning
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 K-12 Educational Technology Product Offered
11.1.3 Chungdahm Learning K-12 Educational Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Chungdahm Learning News
11.2 Dell
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 K-12 Educational Technology Product Offered
11.2.3 Dell K-12 Educational Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Dell News
11.3 Educomp Solutions
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 K-12 Educational Technology Product Offered
11.3.3 Educomp Solutions K-12 Educational Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Educomp Solutions News
11.4 Next Education
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 K-12 Educational Technology Product Offered
11.4.3 Next Education K-12 Educational Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Next Education News
11.5 Samsung
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 K-12 Educational Technology Product Offered
11.5.3 Samsung K-12 Educational Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Samsung News
11.6 TAL Education Group
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 K-12 Educational Technology Product Offered
11.6.3 TAL Education Group K-12 Educational Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 TAL Education Group News
11.7 Tata Class Edge
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 K-12 Educational Technology Product Offered
11.7.3 Tata Class Edge K-12 Educational Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Tata Class Edge News
11.8 Adobe Systems
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 K-12 Educational Technology Product Offered
11.8.3 Adobe Systems K-12 Educational Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Adobe Systems News
11.9 Blackboard
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 K-12 Educational Technology Product Offered
11.9.3 Blackboard K-12 Educational Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Blackboard News
11.10 BenQ
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 K-12 Educational Technology Product Offered
11.10.3 BenQ K-12 Educational Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 BenQ News
11.11 Cengage Learning
11.12 D2L
11.13 Ellucian
11.14 IBM
11.15 Intel
11.16 Knewton
11.17 Mcmillan Learning
11.18 McGraw-Hill Education
11.19 Microsoft
11.20 Oracle
11.21 Pearson Education
11.22 Promethean World
11.23 Saba Software
11.24 Smart Technologies
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
