Global IoT Managed Services Market 2020: Size, Share, Key companies, Process Flow, Services, Challenges & Future Growth Opportunities till 2025
The Global IoT Managed Services Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the IoT Managed Services industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This IoT Managed Services market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of IoT Managed Services market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of IoT Managed Services market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Managed service is the practice of outsourcing a dedicated team to handle defined responsibilities, to cut down the cost, and manage operations effectively. The IoT managed services market is highly dependent upon the adoption of IoT among industries.
The factors driving the global IoT managed services market are the adoption of IoT across the industry, rising managed cloud services, and increasing government investments in projects such as smart cities, among others.
In 2018, the global IoT Managed Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IoT Managed Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Managed Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cognizant
Tech Mahindra
Cisco Systems
Oracle
IBM
Accenture
HCL Technologies
Microsoft
Honeywell International
AT&T
General Electric
SAP
Intel
Amazon Web Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Security Management Services
Network Management Services
Infrastructure Management Services
Device Management Services
Data Management Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Automotive
Healthcare
Retail
IT & Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT Managed Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT Managed Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Managed Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Security Management Services
1.4.3 Network Management Services
1.4.4 Infrastructure Management Services
1.4.5 Device Management Services
1.4.6 Data Management Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 IT & Telecom
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 IoT Managed Services Market Size
2.2 IoT Managed Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IoT Managed Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 IoT Managed Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 IoT Managed Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global IoT Managed Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global IoT Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global IoT Managed Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players IoT Managed Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Managed Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in China
7.3 China IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in India
10.3 India IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cognizant
12.1.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction
12.1.4 Cognizant Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.2 Tech Mahindra
12.2.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction
12.2.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems
12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Accenture
12.6.1 Accenture Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction
12.6.4 Accenture Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.7 HCL Technologies
12.7.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction
12.7.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Microsoft
12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction
12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.9 Honeywell International
12.9.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction
12.9.4 Honeywell International Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.10 Google
12.10.1 Google Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction
12.10.4 Google Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Google Recent Development
12.11 AT&T
12.12 General Electric
12.13 SAP
12.14 Intel
12.15 Amazon Web Services
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
