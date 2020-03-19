The Global IoT Managed Services Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the IoT Managed Services industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This IoT Managed Services market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of IoT Managed Services market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of IoT Managed Services market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Managed service is the practice of outsourcing a dedicated team to handle defined responsibilities, to cut down the cost, and manage operations effectively. The IoT managed services market is highly dependent upon the adoption of IoT among industries.

The factors driving the global IoT managed services market are the adoption of IoT across the industry, rising managed cloud services, and increasing government investments in projects such as smart cities, among others.

In 2018, the global IoT Managed Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT Managed Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Managed Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cognizant

Tech Mahindra

Cisco Systems

Oracle

IBM

Accenture

HCL Technologies

Microsoft

Honeywell International

Google

AT&T

General Electric

SAP

Intel

Amazon Web Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Management Services

Network Management Services

Infrastructure Management Services

Device Management Services

Data Management Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Managed Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Managed Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Managed Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Security Management Services

1.4.3 Network Management Services

1.4.4 Infrastructure Management Services

1.4.5 Device Management Services

1.4.6 Data Management Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 IT & Telecom

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Managed Services Market Size

2.2 IoT Managed Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT Managed Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IoT Managed Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT Managed Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IoT Managed Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global IoT Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global IoT Managed Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT Managed Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Managed Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in China

7.3 China IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in India

10.3 India IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America IoT Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 IoT Managed Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America IoT Managed Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America IoT Managed Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cognizant

12.1.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction

12.1.4 Cognizant Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.2 Tech Mahindra

12.2.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction

12.2.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 Accenture

12.6.1 Accenture Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction

12.6.4 Accenture Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.7 HCL Technologies

12.7.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction

12.7.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Microsoft

12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction

12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.9 Honeywell International

12.9.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction

12.9.4 Honeywell International Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.10 Google

12.10.1 Google Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IoT Managed Services Introduction

12.10.4 Google Revenue in IoT Managed Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Google Recent Development

12.11 AT&T

12.12 General Electric

12.13 SAP

12.14 Intel

12.15 Amazon Web Services

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

