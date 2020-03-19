Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market 2020: Size, Innovation Metrics, Key-Companies, Types, Growth-Opportunities and Forecast Analysis till 2025
The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
IoT is now working with other technologies like AI and the cloud; global adoption will be driven by communication and consumer electronics, industrial design and automation, and transportation sectors.
The Internet of Things (IoT) as a concept has fascinated the world for some years. Now, its large-scale impact is slowly being seen. The way things are going, this could well be the year of IoT.
IoT involves extending internet connectivity beyond standard devices, such as desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets, to any range of traditionally dumb or non-internet-enabled physical devices and everyday objects. Embedded with technology, these devices can communicate and interact over the internet, and they can be remotely monitored and controlled.
In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
GE
Honeywell
Intel
IBM
ABB
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Huawei
Bosch
Kuka
Texas Instrumemts
Dassault Systemes
PTC
ARM
NEC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sensor
RFID
Industrial Robotics
Distributed Control System
Condition Monitoring
Smart Meter
Smart Beacon
Yield Monitoring
Electronic Shelf Label
Camera
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Energy
Oil & Gas
Metals and Mining
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation
Agriculture
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Sensor
1.4.3 RFID
1.4.4 Industrial Robotics
1.4.5 Distributed Control System
1.4.6 Condition Monitoring
1.4.7 Smart Meter
1.4.8 Smart Beacon
1.4.9 Yield Monitoring
1.4.10 Electronic Shelf Label
1.4.11 Camera
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Energy
1.5.4 Oil & Gas
1.5.5 Metals and Mining
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Transportation
1.5.9 Agriculture
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size
2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Key Players in China
7.3 China Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Type
7.4 China Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Key Players in India
10.3 India Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Type
10.4 India Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 GE
12.2.1 GE Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Introduction
12.2.4 GE Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 GE Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell
12.3.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Introduction
12.3.4 Honeywell Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.4 Intel
12.4.1 Intel Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Introduction
12.4.4 Intel Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Intel Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 ABB
12.6.1 ABB Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Introduction
12.6.4 ABB Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ABB Recent Development
12.7 Rockwell Automation
12.7.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Introduction
12.7.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
12.8 Siemens
12.8.1 Siemens Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Introduction
12.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.9 Huawei
12.9.1 Huawei Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Introduction
12.9.4 Huawei Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.10 Bosch
12.10.1 Bosch Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Introduction
12.10.4 Bosch Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.11 Kuka
12.12 Texas Instrumemts
12.13 Dassault Systemes
12.14 PTC
12.15 ARM
12.16 NEC
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
