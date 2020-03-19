Global Identity Analytics Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Identity Analytics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Identity Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Identity Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-premise
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Oracle
Verint Systems
Symantec
LogRhythm
Happiest Minds
Gurucul
Quantum Secure
Hitachi Id Systems
Sailpoint Technologies
Centrify
Anomalix
One Identity
Evidian
Brainwave GRC
Nexis GmbH
Confluxsys
Idax Software
NetIQ
Okta
Novetta
Netowl
ThreatMetrix
Venafi
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Identity Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Identity Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Identity Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Identity Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Identity Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Identity Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Identity Analytics Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Identity Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Identity Analytics Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-premise
2.2.2 Cloud-based
2.3 Identity Analytics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Identity Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Identity Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Identity Analytics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
2.5 Identity Analytics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Identity Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Identity Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Identity Analytics by Players
3.1 Global Identity Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Identity Analytics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Identity Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Identity Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Identity Analytics by Regions
4.1 Identity Analytics Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Identity Analytics Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Identity Analytics Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Identity Analytics Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Identity Analytics Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Identity Analytics Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Identity Analytics Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Identity Analytics Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Identity Analytics Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Identity Analytics Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Identity Analytics Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Identity Analytics by Countries
7.2 Europe Identity Analytics Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Identity Analytics Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Identity Analytics by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Identity Analytics Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Identity Analytics Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Identity Analytics Market Forecast
10.1 Global Identity Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Identity Analytics Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Identity Analytics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Identity Analytics Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Identity Analytics Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Oracle
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Identity Analytics Product Offered
11.1.3 Oracle Identity Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Oracle News
11.2 Verint Systems
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Identity Analytics Product Offered
11.2.3 Verint Systems Identity Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Verint Systems News
11.3 Symantec
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Identity Analytics Product Offered
11.3.3 Symantec Identity Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Symantec News
11.4 LogRhythm
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Identity Analytics Product Offered
11.4.3 LogRhythm Identity Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 LogRhythm News
11.5 Happiest Minds
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Identity Analytics Product Offered
11.5.3 Happiest Minds Identity Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Happiest Minds News
11.6 Gurucul
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Identity Analytics Product Offered
11.6.3 Gurucul Identity Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Gurucul News
11.7 Quantum Secure
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Identity Analytics Product Offered
11.7.3 Quantum Secure Identity Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Quantum Secure News
11.8 Hitachi Id Systems
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Identity Analytics Product Offered
11.8.3 Hitachi Id Systems Identity Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Hitachi Id Systems News
11.9 Sailpoint Technologies
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Identity Analytics Product Offered
11.9.3 Sailpoint Technologies Identity Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Sailpoint Technologies News
11.10 Centrify
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Identity Analytics Product Offered
11.10.3 Centrify Identity Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Centrify News
11.11 Anomalix
11.12 One Identity
11.13 Evidian
11.14 Brainwave GRC
11.15 Nexis GmbH
11.16 Confluxsys
11.17 Idax Software
11.18 NetIQ
11.19 Okta
11.20 Novetta
11.21 Netowl
11.22 ThreatMetrix
11.23 Venafi
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
