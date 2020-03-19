The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Hyper-converged infrastructure is a software-defined IT infrastructure that virtualizes all of the elements of conventional “hardware-defined” systems. HCI includes, at a minimum, virtualized computing, a virtualised SAN and virtualized networking. HCI typically runs on commercial off-the-shelf servers.

In 2018, the global Hyper-converged infrastructure market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hyper-converged infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hyper-converged infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nutanix (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

VMware Inc. (U.S.)

Maxta Inc. (U.S.)

SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.)

Scale Computing (U.S.)

Pivot3 Inc. (U.S.)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

VMware

KVM

Hyper-V

Market segment by Application, split into

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Server Virtualization

Data Protection

Remote Office/Branch Office

Cloud

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hyper-converged infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hyper-converged infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hyper-converged infrastructure are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 VMware

1.4.3 KVM

1.4.4 Hyper-V

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

1.5.3 Server Virtualization

1.5.4 Data Protection

1.5.5 Remote Office/Branch Office

1.5.6 Cloud

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size

2.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hyper-converged infrastructure Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hyper-converged infrastructure Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in China

7.3 China Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type

7.4 China Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in India

10.3 India Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type

10.4 India Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Nutanix (U.S.)

12.1.1 Nutanix (U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction

12.1.4 Nutanix (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Nutanix (U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

12.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction

12.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 VMware Inc. (U.S.)

12.3.1 VMware Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction

12.3.4 VMware Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 VMware Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 Maxta Inc. (U.S.)

12.4.1 Maxta Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction

12.4.4 Maxta Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Maxta Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.5 SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.)

12.5.1 SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction

12.5.4 SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Scale Computing (U.S.)

12.6.1 Scale Computing (U.S.) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction

12.6.4 Scale Computing (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Scale Computing (U.S.) Recent Development

12.7 PivotChapter Three: Inc. (U.S.)

12.7.1 PivotChapter Three: Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction

12.7.4 PivotChapter Three: Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 PivotChapter Three: Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

