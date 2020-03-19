Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2020: Demand, Types, High-Growth, Business-Opportunities, Applications, Market-Share and Industry-Size till 2025
The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2521942
Hyper-converged infrastructure is a software-defined IT infrastructure that virtualizes all of the elements of conventional “hardware-defined” systems. HCI includes, at a minimum, virtualized computing, a virtualised SAN and virtualized networking. HCI typically runs on commercial off-the-shelf servers.
In 2018, the global Hyper-converged infrastructure market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Hyper-converged infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hyper-converged infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nutanix (U.S.)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)
VMware Inc. (U.S.)
Maxta Inc. (U.S.)
SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.)
Scale Computing (U.S.)
Pivot3 Inc. (U.S.)
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
VMware
KVM
Hyper-V
Market segment by Application, split into
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
Server Virtualization
Data Protection
Remote Office/Branch Office
Cloud
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Hyper-converged infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hyper-converged infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hyper-converged infrastructure are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 VMware
1.4.3 KVM
1.4.4 Hyper-V
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
1.5.3 Server Virtualization
1.5.4 Data Protection
1.5.5 Remote Office/Branch Office
1.5.6 Cloud
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size
2.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Hyper-converged infrastructure Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Hyper-converged infrastructure Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in China
7.3 China Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type
7.4 China Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in India
10.3 India Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type
10.4 India Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Hyper-converged infrastructure Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Hyper-converged infrastructure Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Nutanix (U.S.)
12.1.1 Nutanix (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction
12.1.4 Nutanix (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Nutanix (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)
12.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction
12.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 VMware Inc. (U.S.)
12.3.1 VMware Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction
12.3.4 VMware Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 VMware Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 Maxta Inc. (U.S.)
12.4.1 Maxta Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction
12.4.4 Maxta Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Maxta Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.)
12.5.1 SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction
12.5.4 SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.6 Scale Computing (U.S.)
12.6.1 Scale Computing (U.S.) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction
12.6.4 Scale Computing (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Scale Computing (U.S.) Recent Development
12.7 PivotChapter Three: Inc. (U.S.)
12.7.1 PivotChapter Three: Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Hyper-converged infrastructure Introduction
12.7.4 PivotChapter Three: Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Hyper-converged infrastructure Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 PivotChapter Three: Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2521942
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by Anita (see all)
- Global Digital Marketing Spending Market 2020: Services, Growth, Industry Size, Share, Demands, Trends and End User till 2025 - March 19, 2020
- Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market 2020: Size, Innovation Metrics, Key-Companies, Types, Growth-Opportunities and Forecast Analysis till 2025 - March 19, 2020
- Global Data Exfiltration Market 2020: In-depth Analysis, Production Statistics, Benefits, Current Trends and Future Growth Opportunities till 2025 - March 19, 2020