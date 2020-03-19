Global HetNets Market 2020: Demand, Product Types, Growth, Key Vendors, Applications and Regional Analysis till 2025
The Global HetNets Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the HetNets industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This HetNets market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of HetNets market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of HetNets market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
A heterogeneous network (HetNet) is one which connects computers and other devices with different operating systems or protocols. For instance, the network (LAN) that connects Microsoft Windows and Linux based computers with Apple Macintosh computers is HetNet. Heterogeneous network is a cost effective way of handling the increasing demand for mobile data. Increase in the costs associated with mobile data handling created the need for cost effective methods for data handling. The traditional methods for resolving issues related to coverage and capacity require operators for installing a number of macro base stations contained in the cell site, thus making traditional methods expensive and unsustainable. Heterogeneous networks are considered to be the most cost effective solution for improving the coverage and capacity of mobile networks.
HetNet are proving helpful to mobile operators, enabling novel network deployment models and thus provide a high quality experience for customers. It is also useful in accommodating the growing requirement for spectral efficiency and hot-spot distribution. The adoption of small cells carrier and Wi-Fi in the telecom industry is growing phenomenally. Telecom sector attributes to the major driving force to the market growth of HetNets, with the increasing mobile data traffic, cost reduction through mobile data offload and an insufficient spectrum.
In 2018, the global HetNets market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global HetNets status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HetNets development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airhop Communications
Airvana LLC
Alvarion
AT&T
Blinq Networks
Cambridge Broadband Networks
Cisco Systems
Cloudberry Mobile
Ericsson
Huawei Technologies
IP Access
Mindspeed Technologies
NEC Corporation
Netgear Inc
Radisys Corporation
Ruckus Wireless
Samsung
Texas Instruments
Telefonica O2
ZTE Corporation
Nokia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small cells
Distributed antenna systems (DAS)
Cloud radio access networks (C-RAN)
Carrier wi-fi
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer & residential
Commercial & office buildings
Utilities – energy, oil & gas
Public safety & security
Transportation & logistics
Academia & education
Travel & hospitality
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global HetNets status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the HetNets development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HetNets are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global HetNets Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Small cells
1.4.3 Distributed antenna systems (DAS)
1.4.4 Cloud radio access networks (C-RAN)
1.4.5 Carrier wi-fi
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global HetNets Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer & residential
1.5.3 Commercial & office buildings
1.5.4 Utilities – energy, oil & gas
1.5.5 Public safety & security
1.5.6 Transportation & logistics
1.5.7 Academia & education
1.5.8 Travel & hospitality
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 HetNets Market Size
2.2 HetNets Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 HetNets Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 HetNets Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 HetNets Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global HetNets Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global HetNets Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global HetNets Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 HetNets Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players HetNets Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into HetNets Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global HetNets Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global HetNets Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States HetNets Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 HetNets Key Players in United States
5.3 United States HetNets Market Size by Type
5.4 United States HetNets Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe HetNets Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 HetNets Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe HetNets Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe HetNets Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China HetNets Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 HetNets Key Players in China
7.3 China HetNets Market Size by Type
7.4 China HetNets Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan HetNets Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 HetNets Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan HetNets Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan HetNets Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia HetNets Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 HetNets Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia HetNets Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia HetNets Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India HetNets Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 HetNets Key Players in India
10.3 India HetNets Market Size by Type
10.4 India HetNets Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America HetNets Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 HetNets Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America HetNets Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America HetNets Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Airhop Communications
12.1.1 Airhop Communications Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 HetNets Introduction
12.1.4 Airhop Communications Revenue in HetNets Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Airhop Communications Recent Development
12.2 Airvana LLC
12.2.1 Airvana LLC Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 HetNets Introduction
12.2.4 Airvana LLC Revenue in HetNets Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Airvana LLC Recent Development
12.3 Alvarion
12.3.1 Alvarion Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 HetNets Introduction
12.3.4 Alvarion Revenue in HetNets Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Alvarion Recent Development
12.4 AT&T
12.4.1 AT&T Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 HetNets Introduction
12.4.4 AT&T Revenue in HetNets Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.5 Blinq Networks
12.5.1 Blinq Networks Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 HetNets Introduction
12.5.4 Blinq Networks Revenue in HetNets Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Blinq Networks Recent Development
12.6 Cambridge Broadband Networks
12.6.1 Cambridge Broadband Networks Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 HetNets Introduction
12.6.4 Cambridge Broadband Networks Revenue in HetNets Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Cambridge Broadband Networks Recent Development
12.7 Cisco Systems
12.7.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 HetNets Introduction
12.7.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in HetNets Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.8 Cloudberry Mobile
12.8.1 Cloudberry Mobile Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 HetNets Introduction
12.8.4 Cloudberry Mobile Revenue in HetNets Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cloudberry Mobile Recent Development
12.9 Ericsson
12.9.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 HetNets Introduction
12.9.4 Ericsson Revenue in HetNets Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.10 Huawei Technologies
12.10.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 HetNets Introduction
12.10.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in HetNets Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.11 IP Access
12.12 Mindspeed Technologies
12.13 NEC Corporation
12.14 Netgear Inc
12.15 Radisys Corporation
12.16 Ruckus Wireless
12.17 Samsung
12.18 Texas Instruments
12.19 Telefonica O2
12.20 ZTE Corporation
12.21 Nokia
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
