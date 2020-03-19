The Global Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Hardware OTP Token Authentication industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Hardware OTP Token Authentication market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Hardware OTP Token Authentication market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Hardware OTP Token Authentication market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Hardware OTP authentication is a two-factor authentication solution that enables secure remote network access and digital signature functionality with the help of a physical hardware authenticator or a secure token. Hardware OTP utilizes a separate device or a security token issued to a user to generate a password that acts as a second factor for authentication.

Hardware OTP tokens are a product category within the two-factor authentication sector, primarily used for ensuring user authentication and access management applications. Primary authentication is followed by the secondary authentication using a hardware device. Since user login authentication without the possession of hardware devices is not allowed, hardware tokens are reliable in ensuring authenticated user login. Further, hardware OTP tokens are highly instrumental in preventing any chance of network infiltration. The portability factor associated with these hardware devices also eliminates the need for external software and hardware for identity management. The enhanced level of security provided by these tokens is a significant factor reinforcing their demand across the various end-user industries around the world.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing development in the internet connectivity, and the governments in this region are trying to push for digital governance, offer services digitally to make investment and process less cumbersome. With the digital push, there has been an increased threat of data security being compromised. Financial transactions, enterprises, government, and education sectors are expected to see increased demand for the MFA in the region creating new opportunities for the hardware OTP token market.

In 2018, the global Hardware OTP Token Authentication market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hardware OTP Token Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hardware OTP Token Authentication development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dell

Gemalto

Symantec

VASCO

Authenex

Deepnet Security

Entrust

FEITIAN Technologies

Fortinet

HID

ID Control

Nexus

PortalGuard

SecureMetric Technology

Yubico

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

USB Tokens

SIM Tokens

Mini Tokens

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government

PCI (Payment Card Industry)

Commercial Security

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hardware OTP Token Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hardware OTP Token Authentication development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hardware OTP Token Authentication are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

