Global GPS Market 2020: Types, Demand, Services, Key Companies, Increasing Deployment & Business Opportunities till 2025
The Global GPS Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the GPS industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This GPS market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of GPS market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of GPS market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Global positioning system (GPS) is a global navigation satellite system that provides information about time and geolocation to the receiver anywhere on or near the earth where four or more GPS satellites must be visible. This system operates independently without integration of the internet reception, but the use of internet helps to improve the usefulness of the GPS positioning information. The GPS system is capable of providing critical positioning to the military, commercial, and civil users worldwide. GPS continuously transmits current position and time to the receiver. It is used in the various applications such as traffic signal timing, time transfer, and synchronization of cell phone base stations.
In 2018, the global GPS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global GPS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GPS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Orolia
Furono Electronics
Polar Electro Oy
ECT Industries
Avidyne Corporation
Raytheon Company
FEI-Zyfer
Garmin International
MiTAC Internationa
Novatel
SiRF Technology
KVH Industries
Navico
Trimble
Rockwell Collins
Hemisphere GPS
TomTom NV
Johnson Outdoors
Symmetricom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automotive Systems
GPS-Enabled Mobile Phones
Aviation Systems
Marine Systems
GPS cameras
Market segment by Application, split into
Traffic Control
Security
Navigation
Position Tracking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global GPS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the GPS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GPS are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global GPS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Automotive Systems
1.4.3 GPS-Enabled Mobile Phones
1.4.4 Aviation Systems
1.4.5 Marine Systems
1.4.6 GPS cameras
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global GPS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Traffic Control
1.5.3 Security
1.5.4 Navigation
1.5.5 Position Tracking
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 GPS Market Size
2.2 GPS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 GPS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 GPS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 GPS Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global GPS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global GPS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global GPS Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 GPS Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players GPS Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into GPS Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global GPS Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global GPS Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States GPS Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 GPS Key Players in United States
5.3 United States GPS Market Size by Type
5.4 United States GPS Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe GPS Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 GPS Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe GPS Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe GPS Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China GPS Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 GPS Key Players in China
7.3 China GPS Market Size by Type
7.4 China GPS Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan GPS Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 GPS Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan GPS Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan GPS Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia GPS Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 GPS Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia GPS Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia GPS Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India GPS Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 GPS Key Players in India
10.3 India GPS Market Size by Type
10.4 India GPS Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America GPS Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 GPS Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America GPS Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America GPS Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Orolia
12.1.1 Orolia Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 GPS Introduction
12.1.4 Orolia Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Orolia Recent Development
12.2 Furono Electronics
12.2.1 Furono Electronics Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 GPS Introduction
12.2.4 Furono Electronics Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Furono Electronics Recent Development
12.3 Polar Electro Oy
12.3.1 Polar Electro Oy Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 GPS Introduction
12.3.4 Polar Electro Oy Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Polar Electro Oy Recent Development
12.4 ECT Industries
12.4.1 ECT Industries Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 GPS Introduction
12.4.4 ECT Industries Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ECT Industries Recent Development
12.5 Avidyne Corporation
12.5.1 Avidyne Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 GPS Introduction
12.5.4 Avidyne Corporation Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Avidyne Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Raytheon Company
12.6.1 Raytheon Company Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 GPS Introduction
12.6.4 Raytheon Company Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Raytheon Company Recent Development
12.7 FEI-Zyfer
12.7.1 FEI-Zyfer Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 GPS Introduction
12.7.4 FEI-Zyfer Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 FEI-Zyfer Recent Development
12.8 Garmin International
12.8.1 Garmin International Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 GPS Introduction
12.8.4 Garmin International Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Garmin International Recent Development
12.9 MiTAC Internationa
12.9.1 MiTAC Internationa Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 GPS Introduction
12.9.4 MiTAC Internationa Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 MiTAC Internationa Recent Development
12.10 Novatel
12.10.1 Novatel Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 GPS Introduction
12.10.4 Novatel Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Novatel Recent Development
12.11 SiRF Technology
12.12 KVH Industries
12.13 Navico
12.14 Trimble
12.15 Rockwell Collins
12.16 Hemisphere GPS
12.17 TomTom NV
12.18 Johnson Outdoors
12.19 Symmetricom
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
