The Global GPS Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the GPS industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This GPS market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of GPS market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of GPS market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2445560

Global positioning system (GPS) is a global navigation satellite system that provides information about time and geolocation to the receiver anywhere on or near the earth where four or more GPS satellites must be visible. This system operates independently without integration of the internet reception, but the use of internet helps to improve the usefulness of the GPS positioning information. The GPS system is capable of providing critical positioning to the military, commercial, and civil users worldwide. GPS continuously transmits current position and time to the receiver. It is used in the various applications such as traffic signal timing, time transfer, and synchronization of cell phone base stations.

In 2018, the global GPS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global GPS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GPS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Orolia

Furono Electronics

Polar Electro Oy

ECT Industries

Avidyne Corporation

Raytheon Company

FEI-Zyfer

Garmin International

MiTAC Internationa

Novatel

SiRF Technology

KVH Industries

Navico

Trimble

Rockwell Collins

Hemisphere GPS

TomTom NV

Johnson Outdoors

Symmetricom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automotive Systems

GPS-Enabled Mobile Phones

Aviation Systems

Marine Systems

GPS cameras

Market segment by Application, split into

Traffic Control

Security

Navigation

Position Tracking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global GPS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the GPS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GPS are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-gps-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global GPS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Automotive Systems

1.4.3 GPS-Enabled Mobile Phones

1.4.4 Aviation Systems

1.4.5 Marine Systems

1.4.6 GPS cameras

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GPS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Traffic Control

1.5.3 Security

1.5.4 Navigation

1.5.5 Position Tracking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 GPS Market Size

2.2 GPS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 GPS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 GPS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 GPS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global GPS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global GPS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global GPS Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 GPS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players GPS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into GPS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global GPS Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global GPS Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States GPS Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 GPS Key Players in United States

5.3 United States GPS Market Size by Type

5.4 United States GPS Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe GPS Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 GPS Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe GPS Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe GPS Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China GPS Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 GPS Key Players in China

7.3 China GPS Market Size by Type

7.4 China GPS Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan GPS Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 GPS Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan GPS Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan GPS Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia GPS Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 GPS Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia GPS Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia GPS Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India GPS Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 GPS Key Players in India

10.3 India GPS Market Size by Type

10.4 India GPS Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America GPS Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 GPS Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America GPS Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America GPS Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Orolia

12.1.1 Orolia Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GPS Introduction

12.1.4 Orolia Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Orolia Recent Development

12.2 Furono Electronics

12.2.1 Furono Electronics Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GPS Introduction

12.2.4 Furono Electronics Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Furono Electronics Recent Development

12.3 Polar Electro Oy

12.3.1 Polar Electro Oy Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GPS Introduction

12.3.4 Polar Electro Oy Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Polar Electro Oy Recent Development

12.4 ECT Industries

12.4.1 ECT Industries Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 GPS Introduction

12.4.4 ECT Industries Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ECT Industries Recent Development

12.5 Avidyne Corporation

12.5.1 Avidyne Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GPS Introduction

12.5.4 Avidyne Corporation Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Avidyne Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Raytheon Company

12.6.1 Raytheon Company Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 GPS Introduction

12.6.4 Raytheon Company Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Raytheon Company Recent Development

12.7 FEI-Zyfer

12.7.1 FEI-Zyfer Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GPS Introduction

12.7.4 FEI-Zyfer Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 FEI-Zyfer Recent Development

12.8 Garmin International

12.8.1 Garmin International Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GPS Introduction

12.8.4 Garmin International Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Garmin International Recent Development

12.9 MiTAC Internationa

12.9.1 MiTAC Internationa Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 GPS Introduction

12.9.4 MiTAC Internationa Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 MiTAC Internationa Recent Development

12.10 Novatel

12.10.1 Novatel Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 GPS Introduction

12.10.4 Novatel Revenue in GPS Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Novatel Recent Development

12.11 SiRF Technology

12.12 KVH Industries

12.13 Navico

12.14 Trimble

12.15 Rockwell Collins

12.16 Hemisphere GPS

12.17 TomTom NV

12.18 Johnson Outdoors

12.19 Symmetricom

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2445560

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155