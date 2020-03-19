The Global Enterprise WAN Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Enterprise WAN industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Enterprise WAN market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Enterprise WAN market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Enterprise WAN market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

An enterprise WAN is a corporate network that connects geographically dispersed users areas that could be anywhere in the world.

Enterprise WAN (Wide Area Network) securely and efficiently connects your various national or international sites within a single communications infrastructure. You and your employees can therefore communicate company-wide and access your data and applications anywhere, anytime.

In 2018, the global Enterprise WAN market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise WAN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise WAN development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

HP

Juniper

Huawei

Arista

Dell/EMC

Riverbed

NetScout

Extreme Networks

Velocloud

Viptela

Talari

Flatpipe

AT&T

NTT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SD-WAN

Traditional WAN

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise WAN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise WAN development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise WAN are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 SD-WAN

1.4.3 Traditional WAN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise WAN Market Size

2.2 Enterprise WAN Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise WAN Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise WAN Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise WAN Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise WAN Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise WAN Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise WAN Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise WAN Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise WAN Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise WAN Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Enterprise WAN Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 HP

12.2.1 HP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction

12.2.4 HP Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 HP Recent Development

12.3 Juniper

12.3.1 Juniper Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction

12.3.4 Juniper Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Juniper Recent Development

12.4 Huawei

12.4.1 Huawei Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction

12.4.4 Huawei Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.5 Arista

12.5.1 Arista Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction

12.5.4 Arista Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Arista Recent Development

12.6 Dell/EMC

12.6.1 Dell/EMC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction

12.6.4 Dell/EMC Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Dell/EMC Recent Development

12.7 Riverbed

12.7.1 Riverbed Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction

12.7.4 Riverbed Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Riverbed Recent Development

12.8 NetScout

12.8.1 NetScout Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction

12.8.4 NetScout Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 NetScout Recent Development

12.9 Extreme Networks

12.9.1 Extreme Networks Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction

12.9.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development

12.10 Velocloud

12.10.1 Velocloud Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise WAN Introduction

12.10.4 Velocloud Revenue in Enterprise WAN Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Velocloud Recent Development

12.11 Viptela

12.12 Talari

12.13 Flatpipe

12.14 Riverbed

12.15 AT&T

12.16 NTT

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details



