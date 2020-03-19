Global Employee Management Software Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand Analysis & Forecast to 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Employee Management Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Employee Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Employee Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Employee Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BambooHR
Gusto
Connecteam
Workday
Oracle (PeopleSoft)
KiSSFLOW
Bullhorn
Litmos
15Five
Saba
Employee Navigator
Zoho
Peakon
Gtmhub
Natural HR
Pingboard
Mitrefinch
Humanity
Square
Intoweb Business
Pocket HRMS
Allay.io
NextAgency
SubItUp
Cornerstone
OnBase
Steer
HRsoft
HRLocker
Bizimply
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Employee Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Employee Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Employee Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Employee Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Employee Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Employee Management Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Employee Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Employee Management Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.2.2 On-Premise
2.3 Employee Management Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Employee Management Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
2.5 Employee Management Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Employee Management Software by Players
3.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Employee Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Employee Management Software by Regions
4.1 Employee Management Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Employee Management Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Employee Management Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Employee Management Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Employee Management Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Employee Management Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Employee Management Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Employee Management Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Employee Management Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Employee Management Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Employee Management Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Employee Management Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Employee Management Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Employee Management Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Employee Management Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Employee Management Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Employee Management Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Employee Management Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Employee Management Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Employee Management Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Employee Management Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Employee Management Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 BambooHR
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered
11.1.3 BambooHR Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 BambooHR News
11.2 Gusto
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Gusto Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Gusto News
11.3 Connecteam
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Connecteam Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Connecteam News
11.4 Workday
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Workday Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Workday News
11.5 Oracle (PeopleSoft)
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Oracle (PeopleSoft) Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Oracle (PeopleSoft) News
11.6 KiSSFLOW
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered
11.6.3 KiSSFLOW Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 KiSSFLOW News
11.7 Bullhorn
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Bullhorn Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Bullhorn News
11.8 Litmos
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Litmos Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Litmos News
11.9 15Five
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered
11.9.3 15Five Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 15Five News
11.10 Saba
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Saba Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Saba News
11.11 Employee Navigator
11.12 Zoho
11.13 Peakon
11.14 Gtmhub
11.15 Natural HR
11.16 Pingboard
11.17 Mitrefinch
11.18 Humanity
11.19 Square
11.20 Intoweb Business
11.21 Pocket HRMS
11.22 Allay.io
11.23 NextAgency
11.24 SubItUp
11.25 Cornerstone
11.26 OnBase
11.27 Steer
11.28 HRsoft
11.29 HRLocker
11.30 Bizimply
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
