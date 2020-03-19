According to this study, over the next five years the Employee Management Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Employee Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Employee Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2539038

This study considers the Employee Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BambooHR

Gusto

Connecteam

Workday

Oracle (PeopleSoft)

KiSSFLOW

Bullhorn

Litmos

15Five

Saba

Employee Navigator

Zoho

Peakon

Gtmhub

Natural HR

Pingboard

Mitrefinch

Humanity

Square

Intoweb Business

Pocket HRMS

Allay.io

NextAgency

SubItUp

Cornerstone

OnBase

Steer

HRsoft

HRLocker

Bizimply

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Employee Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Employee Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Employee Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Employee Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Employee Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-employee-management-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Employee Management Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Employee Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Employee Management Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-Based

2.2.2 On-Premise

2.3 Employee Management Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Employee Management Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

2.5 Employee Management Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Employee Management Software by Players

3.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Employee Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Employee Management Software by Regions

4.1 Employee Management Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Employee Management Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Employee Management Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Employee Management Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Employee Management Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Employee Management Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Employee Management Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Employee Management Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Employee Management Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Employee Management Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Employee Management Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Employee Management Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Employee Management Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Employee Management Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Employee Management Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Employee Management Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Employee Management Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Employee Management Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Employee Management Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Employee Management Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Employee Management Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Employee Management Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 BambooHR

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered

11.1.3 BambooHR Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 BambooHR News

11.2 Gusto

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Gusto Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Gusto News

11.3 Connecteam

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Connecteam Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Connecteam News

11.4 Workday

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Workday Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Workday News

11.5 Oracle (PeopleSoft)

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Oracle (PeopleSoft) Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Oracle (PeopleSoft) News

11.6 KiSSFLOW

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered

11.6.3 KiSSFLOW Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 KiSSFLOW News

11.7 Bullhorn

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Bullhorn Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Bullhorn News

11.8 Litmos

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Litmos Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Litmos News

11.9 15Five

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered

11.9.3 15Five Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 15Five News

11.10 Saba

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Employee Management Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Saba Employee Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Saba News

11.11 Employee Navigator

11.12 Zoho

11.13 Peakon

11.14 Gtmhub

11.15 Natural HR

11.16 Pingboard

11.17 Mitrefinch

11.18 Humanity

11.19 Square

11.20 Intoweb Business

11.21 Pocket HRMS

11.22 Allay.io

11.23 NextAgency

11.24 SubItUp

11.25 Cornerstone

11.26 OnBase

11.27 Steer

11.28 HRsoft

11.29 HRLocker

11.30 Bizimply

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2539038

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155