Market Overview

The Global Digital Process Automation Market was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.27 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.98 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). As new technologies are trending and accelerating, the merging of the virtual and physical worlds are enabling the creation of new business models. Manufacturers are introducing new business models under which they are selling digital services along with products such as digital twins.

– Due to the increasing demand for automating business the primary application of a digital process automation tool are focusing at industries requiring an efficient back-end processing management. Thus, increasing establishments of business enterprises such as BFSI business enterprises, e-commerce retailers and manufacturing industries.

– Increase adoption of low code automation platform as it involves rapid design and development with minimal amounts of coding with greater accessibility and are often relying on third-party application programming interfaces (APIs).

Scope of the Report

Digital process automation refers to the use of digital technology to perform a process or processes in order to accomplish a workflow or function where main drivers for the market includes integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. Businesses across the world have been relying on business process management (BPM) for enhancing and managing the back-end activities efficiently and relying on the processes such as retail lending, customer onboarding, customer support, etc.

Key Market Trends

Adoption of Business Process Management (BPM) to Drive the Market Growth

– Digital process automation (DPA) is growing as an important evolution of the traditional category of business process management or BPM. This growth in DPA is due to the rising need for the different businesses to automate the processes as part of extensive digital transformation initiatives.

– As organizations across different verticals are continually trying to find out new sectors or verticals through which they can reduce their total operational costs. They have increased their spending on managing their business processes with digitalization, which is expected to drive the DPA market growth.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share in the Market

– Due to the presence of large digital process automation vendors in the region, North America is expected to significantly contribute to the market expansion.

– The major trends responsible for the growth of DPA market in the region include the diverse packaging that increases demand for advanced sensing technology, which will directly impact the increase of automated products.

– The United States is significantly growing due to improved technology and streamlined global supply chains/logistics. This emergence of international logistics networks means that the United States manufacturers can now efficiently and effectively deliver the finished products and raw materials anywhere around the world.

– This trend has massively increased the economic opportunities of U.S. manufacturers and international competitors. Robotic process automation (RPA) is one key technology that are enabling companies to address the fast pace of change across all areas of business. RPA provides for virtual agents to automate tasks, processes, and workflows for complex work.

Competitive Landscape

The digital process automation market is moving towards the fragmented market as the rivalries are heating up because entry and exit barriers are going down due to the comparative low-cost of digital business models, and in many cases new entrants do not even need to own physical assets or infrastructure. New product launches and focus on continuous technology innovations are some strategies adopted by the major players. Key players are IBM Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Appian Corporation, Oracle Corporation, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– March 2019 – Appian announced the next release of its low-code platform, which will make it easier than ever to build powerful enterprise applications up to 20x faster. The new version accelerates development and expands low-code/no-code platform capabilities in a number of key areas, including integration, robotic process automation (RPA), interface design, enterprise mobility, and customer engagement.

– December 2018 – IBM partnered with Blue Prism Company to deliver the digital workforce capabilities. With this partnership, it will help to recognize the opportunity to improve customer experiences, increase productivity, and provide new products and services through intelligent automation.

