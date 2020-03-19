The Global Data Exfiltration Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Data Exfiltration industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Data Exfiltration market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Data Exfiltration market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Data Exfiltration market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2521763

Data exfiltration, also called data extrusion, is the unauthorized transfer of data from a computer. Such a transfer may be manual and carried out by someone with physical access to a computer or it may be automated and carried out through malicious programming over a network.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The increasing need for organizations to reduce the misuse of the internet and enhance their employees’ productivity, and addressing the incidents of attacks on enterprises’ IT infrastructures are expected to drive the data exfiltration market. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the major countries, along with regulatory reforms and economic stability, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific (APAC). In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enterprises in a range of verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, education, and manufacturing, are expected to increase their investments in data exfiltration solutions and services.

In 2018, the global Data Exfiltration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Exfiltration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Exfiltration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

Mcafee

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Zscaler

Sophos

Trend Micro

Check Point Software Technologies

Juniper Networks

Fireeye

Digital Guardian

Barracuda Networks

Forcepoint

Iboss

Alert Logic

Cisco

GTB

Hillstone Networks

Clearswift (Ruag)

Netwrix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

User Activity Monitoring

Antivirus/Anti-malware

Firewall

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Exfiltration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Exfiltration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Exfiltration are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-data-exfiltration-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Exfiltration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 User Activity Monitoring

1.4.3 Antivirus/Anti-malware

1.4.4 Firewall

1.4.5 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

1.4.6 Encryption

1.4.7 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Exfiltration Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Government and Defense

1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce

1.5.5 IT and Telecom

1.5.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Energy and Utilities

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Exfiltration Market Size

2.2 Data Exfiltration Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Exfiltration Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Exfiltration Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Exfiltration Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Exfiltration Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Data Exfiltration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Data Exfiltration Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Exfiltration Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Exfiltration Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in China

7.3 China Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type

7.4 China Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in India

10.3 India Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type

10.4 India Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Symantec

12.1.1 Symantec Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction

12.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.2 Mcafee

12.2.1 Mcafee Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction

12.2.4 Mcafee Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Mcafee Recent Development

12.3 Palo Alto Networks

12.3.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction

12.3.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

12.4 Fortinet

12.4.1 Fortinet Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction

12.4.4 Fortinet Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Fortinet Recent Development

12.5 Zscaler

12.5.1 Zscaler Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction

12.5.4 Zscaler Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Zscaler Recent Development

12.6 Sophos

12.6.1 Sophos Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction

12.6.4 Sophos Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Sophos Recent Development

12.7 Trend Micro

12.7.1 Trend Micro Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction

12.7.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

12.8 Check Point Software Technologies

12.8.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction

12.8.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Juniper Networks

12.9.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction

12.9.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

12.10 Fireeye

12.10.1 Fireeye Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction

12.10.4 Fireeye Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Fireeye Recent Development

12.11 Digital Guardian

12.12 Barracuda Networks

12.13 Forcepoint

12.14 Iboss

12.15 Alert Logic

12.16 Cisco

12.17 GTB

12.18 Hillstone Networks

12.19 Clearswift (Ruag)

12.20 Netwrix

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2521763

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155