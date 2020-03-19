Global Data Exfiltration Market 2020: In-depth Analysis, Production Statistics, Benefits, Current Trends and Future Growth Opportunities till 2025
The Global Data Exfiltration Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Data Exfiltration industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Data Exfiltration market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Data Exfiltration market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Data Exfiltration market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Data exfiltration, also called data extrusion, is the unauthorized transfer of data from a computer. Such a transfer may be manual and carried out by someone with physical access to a computer or it may be automated and carried out through malicious programming over a network.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The increasing need for organizations to reduce the misuse of the internet and enhance their employees’ productivity, and addressing the incidents of attacks on enterprises’ IT infrastructures are expected to drive the data exfiltration market. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the major countries, along with regulatory reforms and economic stability, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific (APAC). In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enterprises in a range of verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, education, and manufacturing, are expected to increase their investments in data exfiltration solutions and services.
In 2018, the global Data Exfiltration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Exfiltration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Exfiltration development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
Mcafee
Palo Alto Networks
Fortinet
Zscaler
Sophos
Trend Micro
Check Point Software Technologies
Juniper Networks
Fireeye
Digital Guardian
Barracuda Networks
Forcepoint
Iboss
Alert Logic
Cisco
GTB
Hillstone Networks
Clearswift (Ruag)
Netwrix
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
User Activity Monitoring
Antivirus/Anti-malware
Firewall
Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
Encryption
Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government and Defense
Retail and eCommerce
IT and Telecom
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Exfiltration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Exfiltration development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Exfiltration are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Exfiltration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 User Activity Monitoring
1.4.3 Antivirus/Anti-malware
1.4.4 Firewall
1.4.5 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
1.4.6 Encryption
1.4.7 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Exfiltration Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Government and Defense
1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.5 IT and Telecom
1.5.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Energy and Utilities
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Exfiltration Market Size
2.2 Data Exfiltration Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Exfiltration Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Data Exfiltration Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Exfiltration Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Exfiltration Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Exfiltration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Data Exfiltration Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Exfiltration Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Exfiltration Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in China
7.3 China Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type
7.4 China Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in India
10.3 India Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type
10.4 India Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Data Exfiltration Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Data Exfiltration Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Data Exfiltration Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Symantec
12.1.1 Symantec Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.2 Mcafee
12.2.1 Mcafee Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.2.4 Mcafee Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Mcafee Recent Development
12.3 Palo Alto Networks
12.3.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.3.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development
12.4 Fortinet
12.4.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.4.4 Fortinet Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.5 Zscaler
12.5.1 Zscaler Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.5.4 Zscaler Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Zscaler Recent Development
12.6 Sophos
12.6.1 Sophos Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.6.4 Sophos Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sophos Recent Development
12.7 Trend Micro
12.7.1 Trend Micro Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.7.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
12.8 Check Point Software Technologies
12.8.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.8.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development
12.9 Juniper Networks
12.9.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.9.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
12.10 Fireeye
12.10.1 Fireeye Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.10.4 Fireeye Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Fireeye Recent Development
12.11 Digital Guardian
12.12 Barracuda Networks
12.13 Forcepoint
12.14 Iboss
12.15 Alert Logic
12.16 Cisco
12.17 GTB
12.18 Hillstone Networks
12.19 Clearswift (Ruag)
12.20 Netwrix
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
