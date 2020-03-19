The Global Computer Engineering Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Computer Engineering industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Computer Engineering market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Computer Engineering market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Computer Engineering market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Computer Engineering is a discipline that integrates several fields of computer science and electronics engineering required to develop computer hardware and software.

Engineers usually have training in electronic engineering (or electrical engineering), software design, and hardware-software integration instead of only software engineering or electronic engineering. Computer engineers are involved in many hardware and software aspects of computing, from the design of individual microcontrollers, microprocessors, personal computers, and supercomputers, to circuit design. This field of engineering not only focuses on how computer systems themselves work, but also how they integrate into the larger picture.[

In 2018, the global Computer Engineering market size was 1890000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2792400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computer Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Advantest Corporation

Advint (Advanced Integration)

Ansys

ARM Holdings

Astronics Corporation

Autodesk

Averna Technologies

Cadence Design Systems

Cavium

Cobham

Cypressmiconductor Corporation

Dassault Systemes

Future Technology Devices International (FTDI Chip)

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Personal Computer

Supercomputers

Mobile Computer Hardware

Server Computer Hardware

Built-in Computer

Microelectronic Components

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Commnication System

Industrial

Medicine

Consumer Computer Equipmet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer Engineering are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computer Engineering Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Personal Computer

1.4.3 Supercomputers

1.4.4 Mobile Computer Hardware

1.4.5 Server Computer Hardware

1.4.6 Built-in Computer

1.4.7 Microelectronic Components

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computer Engineering Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Commnication System

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Medicine

1.5.6 Consumer Computer Equipmet

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Computer Engineering Market Size

2.2 Computer Engineering Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Computer Engineering Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Computer Engineering Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Computer Engineering Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Computer Engineering Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Computer Engineering Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Computer Engineering Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Computer Engineering Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Computer Engineering Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Computer Engineering Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Computer Engineering Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Computer Engineering Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Computer Engineering Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Computer Engineering Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Computer Engineering Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Computer Engineering Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in China

7.3 China Computer Engineering Market Size by Type

7.4 China Computer Engineering Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Computer Engineering Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Computer Engineering Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Computer Engineering Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Computer Engineering Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in India

10.3 India Computer Engineering Market Size by Type

10.4 India Computer Engineering Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Computer Engineering Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Computer Engineering Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Advantest Corporation

12.1.1 Advantest Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Computer Engineering Introduction

12.1.4 Advantest Corporation Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Advantest Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Advint (Advanced Integration)

12.2.1 Advint (Advanced Integration) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Computer Engineering Introduction

12.2.4 Advint (Advanced Integration) Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Advint (Advanced Integration) Recent Development

12.3 Ansys

12.3.1 Ansys Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Computer Engineering Introduction

12.3.4 Ansys Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ansys Recent Development

12.4 ARM Holdings

12.4.1 ARM Holdings Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Computer Engineering Introduction

12.4.4 ARM Holdings Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ARM Holdings Recent Development

12.5 Astronics Corporation

12.5.1 Astronics Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Computer Engineering Introduction

12.5.4 Astronics Corporation Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Astronics Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Autodesk

12.6.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Computer Engineering Introduction

12.6.4 Autodesk Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.7 Averna Technologies

12.7.1 Averna Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Computer Engineering Introduction

12.7.4 Averna Technologies Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Averna Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Cadence Design Systems

12.8.1 Cadence Design Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Computer Engineering Introduction

12.8.4 Cadence Design Systems Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Cadence Design Systems Recent Development

12.9 Cavium

12.9.1 Cavium Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Computer Engineering Introduction

12.9.4 Cavium Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cavium Recent Development

12.10 Cobham

12.10.1 Cobham Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Computer Engineering Introduction

12.10.4 Cobham Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Cobham Recent Development

12.11 Cypressmiconductor Corporation

12.12 Dassault Systemes

12.13 Future Technology Devices International (FTDI Chip)

12.14 Infineon Technologies

12.15 Intel Corporation

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

