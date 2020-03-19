Global Computer Engineering Market 2020: Growth, Business Strategies, Types, Key Players, Regions & Application till 2025
The Global Computer Engineering Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Computer Engineering industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Computer Engineering market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Computer Engineering market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Computer Engineering market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Computer Engineering is a discipline that integrates several fields of computer science and electronics engineering required to develop computer hardware and software.
Engineers usually have training in electronic engineering (or electrical engineering), software design, and hardware-software integration instead of only software engineering or electronic engineering. Computer engineers are involved in many hardware and software aspects of computing, from the design of individual microcontrollers, microprocessors, personal computers, and supercomputers, to circuit design. This field of engineering not only focuses on how computer systems themselves work, but also how they integrate into the larger picture.[
In 2018, the global Computer Engineering market size was 1890000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2792400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Computer Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Advantest Corporation
Advint (Advanced Integration)
Ansys
ARM Holdings
Astronics Corporation
Autodesk
Averna Technologies
Cadence Design Systems
Cavium
Cobham
Cypressmiconductor Corporation
Dassault Systemes
Future Technology Devices International (FTDI Chip)
Infineon Technologies
Intel Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Personal Computer
Supercomputers
Mobile Computer Hardware
Server Computer Hardware
Built-in Computer
Microelectronic Components
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Commnication System
Industrial
Medicine
Consumer Computer Equipmet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Computer Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computer Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer Engineering are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Computer Engineering Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Personal Computer
1.4.3 Supercomputers
1.4.4 Mobile Computer Hardware
1.4.5 Server Computer Hardware
1.4.6 Built-in Computer
1.4.7 Microelectronic Components
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Computer Engineering Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Commnication System
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Medicine
1.5.6 Consumer Computer Equipmet
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Computer Engineering Market Size
2.2 Computer Engineering Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Computer Engineering Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Computer Engineering Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Computer Engineering Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Computer Engineering Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Computer Engineering Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Computer Engineering Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Computer Engineering Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Computer Engineering Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Computer Engineering Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Computer Engineering Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Computer Engineering Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Computer Engineering Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Computer Engineering Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Computer Engineering Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Computer Engineering Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in China
7.3 China Computer Engineering Market Size by Type
7.4 China Computer Engineering Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Computer Engineering Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Computer Engineering Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Computer Engineering Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Computer Engineering Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in India
10.3 India Computer Engineering Market Size by Type
10.4 India Computer Engineering Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Computer Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Computer Engineering Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Computer Engineering Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Computer Engineering Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Advantest Corporation
12.1.1 Advantest Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Computer Engineering Introduction
12.1.4 Advantest Corporation Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Advantest Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Advint (Advanced Integration)
12.2.1 Advint (Advanced Integration) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Computer Engineering Introduction
12.2.4 Advint (Advanced Integration) Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Advint (Advanced Integration) Recent Development
12.3 Ansys
12.3.1 Ansys Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Computer Engineering Introduction
12.3.4 Ansys Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ansys Recent Development
12.4 ARM Holdings
12.4.1 ARM Holdings Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Computer Engineering Introduction
12.4.4 ARM Holdings Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ARM Holdings Recent Development
12.5 Astronics Corporation
12.5.1 Astronics Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Computer Engineering Introduction
12.5.4 Astronics Corporation Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Astronics Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Autodesk
12.6.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Computer Engineering Introduction
12.6.4 Autodesk Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.7 Averna Technologies
12.7.1 Averna Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Computer Engineering Introduction
12.7.4 Averna Technologies Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Averna Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Cadence Design Systems
12.8.1 Cadence Design Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Computer Engineering Introduction
12.8.4 Cadence Design Systems Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cadence Design Systems Recent Development
12.9 Cavium
12.9.1 Cavium Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Computer Engineering Introduction
12.9.4 Cavium Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Cavium Recent Development
12.10 Cobham
12.10.1 Cobham Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Computer Engineering Introduction
12.10.4 Cobham Revenue in Computer Engineering Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Cobham Recent Development
12.11 Cypressmiconductor Corporation
12.12 Dassault Systemes
12.13 Future Technology Devices International (FTDI Chip)
12.14 Infineon Technologies
12.15 Intel Corporation
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
