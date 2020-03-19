Global Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020 by Type, Size, Share, Cost, Revenue, Products and Production Information Analysis and Forecast to 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Logistics market will register a 15.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 412400 million by 2024, from US$ 171900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.
Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.
In the Cold Chain Logistics market, the global Market value has increased to 199252.8 Million USD in 2018 from 97835.0 Million USD in 2013.
North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market value share nearly 26.96% in 2017.
The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.76% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Logistics.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Cold Chain Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Airways
Roadways
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Americold Logistics
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies
Nichirei Logistics Group
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
ColdEX
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cold Chain Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cold Chain Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cold Chain Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cold Chain Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cold Chain Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Airways
2.2.2 Roadways
2.2.3 Seaways
2.3 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Cold Chain Logistics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food and Beverages
2.4.2 Healthcare
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Cold Chain Logistics by Players
3.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cold Chain Logistics by Regions
4.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cold Chain Logistics by Countries
7.2 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast
10.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Cold Chain Logistics Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Cold Chain Logistics Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Americold Logistics
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.1.3 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Americold Logistics News
11.2 SSI SCHAEFER
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER News
11.3 Preferred Freezer Services
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.3.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Preferred Freezer Services News
11.4 Burris Logistics
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.4.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Burris Logistics News
11.5 Kloosterboer
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.5.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Kloosterboer News
11.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.6.3 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC News
11.7 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.7.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC News
11.8 NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.8.3 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. News
11.9 DHL
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.9.3 DHL Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 DHL News
11.10 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.10.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata News
11.11 BioStorage Technologies
11.12 Nichirei Logistics Group
11.13 OOCL Logistics
11.14 JWD Group
11.15 CWT Limited
11.16 SCG Logistics
11.17 X2 Group
11.18 Best Cold Chain
11.19 AIT
11.20 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
11.21 ColdEX
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
