According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Logistics market will register a 15.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 412400 million by 2024, from US$ 171900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

In the Cold Chain Logistics market, the global Market value has increased to 199252.8 Million USD in 2018 from 97835.0 Million USD in 2013.

North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market value share nearly 26.96% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.76% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Logistics.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cold Chain Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Airways

Roadways

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies

Nichirei Logistics Group

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold Chain Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cold Chain Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Chain Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Chain Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cold Chain Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Airways

2.2.2 Roadways

2.2.3 Seaways

2.3 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cold Chain Logistics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food and Beverages

2.4.2 Healthcare

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cold Chain Logistics by Players

3.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cold Chain Logistics by Regions

4.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cold Chain Logistics by Countries

7.2 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Cold Chain Logistics Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Cold Chain Logistics Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Americold Logistics

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.1.3 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Americold Logistics News

11.2 SSI SCHAEFER

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER News

11.3 Preferred Freezer Services

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.3.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Preferred Freezer Services News

11.4 Burris Logistics

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.4.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Burris Logistics News

11.5 Kloosterboer

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.5.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Kloosterboer News

11.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.6.3 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC News

11.7 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.7.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC News

11.8 NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.8.3 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. News

11.9 DHL

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.9.3 DHL Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 DHL News

11.10 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.10.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata News

11.11 BioStorage Technologies

11.12 Nichirei Logistics Group

11.13 OOCL Logistics

11.14 JWD Group

11.15 CWT Limited

11.16 SCG Logistics

11.17 X2 Group

11.18 Best Cold Chain

11.19 AIT

11.20 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

11.21 ColdEX

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

